In a sea of musical biopics, director James Mangold's A Complete Unknown looks to stand apart from the pack in its telling of how an up-and-coming Bob Dylan (played by Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet) changed the folk music scene forever. Filling out the parts of Bob Dylan's friends, family, and associates is an eclectic cast of incredible actors, including the likes of Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Scoot McNairy, and Edward Norton. With a cast and director of this caliber, it's no wonder A Complete Unknown is being poised as a major awards contender.

Biopics following the rise of our most iconic musicians have been a dime a dozen in recent years. Films like 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody and 2019's Rocketman have found creative approaches to studying their subjects and the mark they've made on both their industry and the world at large, garnering praise and even Oscar wins as a result. Alongside A Complete Unknown, Robbie Williams' biopic, Better Man, is also aiming to dazzle audiences and Academy members alike with its uniquely stylistic way of examining, making the music biopic genre a bit more crowded during an already heated awards season. Continue reading to find out where you can watch James Mangold's Bob Dylan biopic upon its release.

Is 'A Complete Unknown' Streaming?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Bad news for Timmy C and Bob Dylan fans alike: A Complete Unknown will not be on streaming when it releases later this month. But don't fret, the music biopic will eventually make its way to Hulu, seeing as the film comes from Searchlight Pictures, one of the studios under the Disney umbrella, as a direct result of their acquisition of 20th Century Fox back in 2019. Searchlight's Nightbitch starring Amy Adams is another awards hopeful from the studio that will be receiving similar treatment with its eventual streaming debut.

Is 'A Complete Unknown' in Theaters?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

However, those wishing to experience A Complete Unknown on the big screen are in luck, as the film will be playing exclusively in theaters as of Christmas Day, December 25, 2024. But A Complete Unknown won't be the only film pining for that number one box office spot on Christmas Day. The film will go up against holdovers Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, as well as a slew of newcomers including Universal and Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, A24's Babygirl starring Nicole Kidman, and sports drama The Fire Inside from MGM.

Find Showtimes for 'A Complete Unknown'

Image via Searchlight Pictures

For those trying to fit A Complete Unknown into their holiday plans, here are some resourceful links you can use to acquire your tickets:

Watch the Trailer for 'A Complete Unknown'

The official trailer for A Complete Unknown (which can be viewed above) does what a great biopic trailer should do. Showing glimpses of Chalamet's singing voice and all the important faces he'll meet on his rise to fame, the trailer gives the audience much to get excited about.

The official synopsis for A Complete Unknown reads as follows:

"New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history."

Other Music Biopics to Watch

If A Complete Unknown has you eager to check out other music biopics, here are some great picks to consider for your next movie night.

'Walk the Line' (2005)

Your changes have been saved Walk The Line Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US

Also by filmmaker James Mangold, Walk the Line is a compelling drama depicting the beginnings of the career of country legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix). Whether one is a fan of country or not, Mangold's biopic has something to offer for everyone, from its terrific performances to its emotionally compelling narrative. Co-starring Reese Witherspoon in her Oscar-winning role, Walk the Line remains one of the more memorable and well-executed music biopics out there, nearly 20 years later.

'tick, tick... BOOM!' (2021)

Your changes have been saved tick, tick... BOOM! Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US

It can be argued that Lin-Manuel Miranda's tick, tick... BOOM! doesn't count as a biopic, seeing as it's adapted from Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical of the same name. However, the film plays out largely like a biopic despite its numerous musical numbers, akin to the previously mentioned Elton John biopic, Rocketman.

But all that being said, regardless of what one would classify tick, tick... BOOM!, it's a one-of-a-kind musical experience chronicling Jonathan Larson's personal struggles that led to him creating his most iconic work, Rent. Andrew Garfield's Oscar-nominated performance is an incredible showcase for the actor's musical talents as well as his dramatic prowess. This is some of Garfield's best work, in a career already stacked with remarkable performances.

'The Doors' (1991)

Your changes have been saved The Doors Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US

Director Oliver Stone has been behind several biographical films in his career, whether it be the 2004 historical epic Alexander or 2016's Snowden. But despite the iconic Oscar-winning filmmaker's numerous depictions of real-life figures, only one of his films follows a real-life musician, that being the Jim Morrison biopic, The Doors. Starring Val Kilmer in one of his best performances, The Doors has a distinctly dreamlike quality to its presentation of Morrison's story, giving it a unique quality that many rudimentary biopics don't possess. The film can feel a bit bloated with its 140-minute runtime, but it's a trip worth taking for any fan of Morrison and The Doors.