To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider franchise, Square Enix just released a collection of Tomb Raider’s last three main games for a special price, Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy. Lara Croft recently became a character in Fortnite’s latest season, and Square Enix announced Croft Manor will also become a playable level in the game. Throughout the year, Square Enix promises to deliver more news about Tomb Raider, but no new game seems to be on the publisher’s calendar. Which is unfortunate, given the importance of the franchise for the gaming universe.

Lara Croft became one of the biggest video game icons after the release of the first Tomb Raider for the PlayStation 1, in 1996. Since then, Lara starred in dozens of games, all revolving around the exploration of ancient cultures and mythical places. Heavily inspired by the success of Indiana Jones in the movies, Tomb Raider made Lara Croft an icon so important for pop culture that a lot of people consider the heroine the definitive action-archeologist — myself included, fight me!

The main series of games received a reboot by developers Crystal Dynamics in 2013’s Tomb Raider. The game’s success was followed by the release of Rise of the Tomb Raider, in 2015, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, in 2018. A few hours before the Square Enix event, the three games of the reboot series were released in a new collection for Xbox and PlayStation, a release that was part of Square Enix Presents. Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy is being sold right now for $20, as part of the celebration of Lara Croft’s birthday, but the price will soon go up to $50 on April 2.

It’s a big year for Tomb Raider, besides the release of the special collection, we recently got news that Lara Croft will also star in her own Netflix anime series. We also know Misha Green is the new director of the sequel of 2018’s Tomb Raider movie, after her amazing work in Lovecraft Country. Without a release date for either the anime series or the theatrical movie, fans at least can replay the three games of Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy.

You can check the launch trailer for Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy right here:

