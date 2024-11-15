In some of the best casting we've seen in a while, Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin will be playing slightly antagonistic cousins in the new dramedy, A Real Pain. Also directed and written by Eisenberg, the new critically acclaimed film follows two distinct individuals as they grapple with the grief brought on by a death in the family. These two individuals just so happen to be cousins, and when they decide to go on a vast road trip to honor their deceased grandmother, they'll find it to be more of an ordeal than they initially think.

Upon its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival this past January, A Real Pain has been subject to wide acclaim by critics, being Jesse Eisenberg's highest-reviewed directorial effort by far. Collider's own Taylor Gates had tremendous praise with a stellar nine out of ten rating, with her review specifically calling attention to Kieran Culkin's remarkable performance. Wondering where you can see what some are calling the best film of 2024? Read below to find out when, where, and how you can watch A Real Pain.

Is 'A Real Pain' Streaming?

Image via Searchlight

A Real Pain will not be available for streaming, at least not at this very moment. That being said, the production company behind A Real Pain does give an idea of where the film will be coming to streaming later down the line. The film is under the banner of Searchlight, which is the indie subsidiary of 20th Century Studios. Since 20th Century Studios has been owned by The Walt Disney Company for a number of years now and the R-rated film is directed toward a more adult audience, A Real Pain will more than likely be making its eventual streaming home on Hulu (although Disney+ has made exceptions for R-rated films at times, such as the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine).

Image via Searchlight

If you're in the United States, you're in luck, as A Real Pain began its limited theatrical release in the U.S. on November 1. The U.S. limited run marks the film's debut in select theaters, with the film then coming to other parts of the globe throughout the rest of 2024 and into early 2025. You can find the full list of countries A Real Pain will be coming to and the release date for eachinn the table below:

Release Date Country November 1, 2024 United States November 8, 2024 Canada (Toronto)

Poland November 29, 2024 Sweden December 26, 2024 Australia January 10, 2025 Spain

United Kingdom

Ireland January 16, 2025 Germany

Portugal January 23, 2025 Argentina

Brazil

Italy

Singapore January 31, 2025 Japan TBD January 2025 South Korea February 27, 2025 Hungary February 28, 2025 Turkey

Is 'A Real Pain' Releasing in Theaters?

Image via Searchlight

As of November 15, A Real Pain has expanded into more theaters across North America, two weeks after its initial limited release. A critically acclaimed film like A Real Pain releasing in theaters in November is hardly a surprise, as it is peak awards season ahead of the 2025 Academy Awards. A Real Pain is currently sharing the theater space with fellow Oscar contenders like Conclave and Anora as well as crowd-pleasing blockbusters like Red One and Smile 2.

Find Showtimes for 'A Real Pain'

Image via Searchlight

To find showtimes for A Real Pain in a theater near you and purchase your tickets in advance, refer to the following links below:

Watch the Trailer for 'A Real Pain'

The official trailer for A Real Pain showcases the wild and unexpected road trip across Poland. David Kaplan (Jesse Eisenberg) and his cousin Benji Kaplan (Kieran Culkin) used to be the closest of friends but have since drifted apart as they've gotten older, with David becoming a responsible father and Benji being more of a troublesome rebel. Benji is clearly having a tougher time grieving the loss of their grandmother than David, but hopefully this trip will see the cousins come together again after a long period of estrangement.

What Is 'A Real Pain' About?

Image via Searchlight

The official synopsis of A Real Pain reads as follows:

Mismatched cousins David and Benji reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

