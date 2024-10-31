Spoilers for the Agatha All Along Season 1 Finale.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios' WandaVision sequel has reached a wicked conclusion with the finale of Agatha All Along. The tricky tale of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and her quest to reclaim her power is as twisty and windy as the Witches' Road she walks upon, introducing some significant developments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe along the way. We daren't spoil every surprise that the darkly comedic show has in store, but it's a genuine must-watch for Marvel fans, particularly those who are fans of WandaVision.

This is the MCU we're talking about here, so naturally, there is somewhat of an expectation that Agatha All Along is leaving breadcrumbs for a later Marvel story. That could very well be the case, and the most obvious answer for a possible follow-up would, of course, be a second season of Agatha All Along. Thankfully, much like Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), we here at Collider have something of a knack for predicting the future of the MCU. After just a quick scan through our crystal ball, we can give you the monst likely answer as to whether or not Agatha All Along will be conjuring up a Season 2.

Is 'Agatha All Along' Getting a Second Season?

Agatha All Along has been a hit for Disney+ and a welcome new entry into the MCU, but as for the outlook of a second season of the show, the outlook does not look too good. Since its announcement, Agatha All Along has always been intended as a limited series, with no current plans to continue this saga (at least directly) for now. Agatha All Along not getting a second season wouldn't be that much of a surprise, as most of the other MCU shows have only gotten a single season, with the only exceptions being Loki and What If...? Still, there's always the chance that Disney could change their minds, as another Disney-produced series, Shōgun, was also originally planned as a single-season show before getting renewed.

While a proper second season of Agatha All Along is looking to be unlikely, the show is already the second part of a loose unofficial trilogy in the MCU. Where Agatha All Along is a direct continuation of WandaVision, the story that began in Westview will be continuing again with Vision Quest. The upcoming spin-off show will follow Paul Bettany as Vision (likely the formerly evil White Vision that escaaped at the end of WandaVision) as he tries to find his purpose in an ever-changing universe. Vision Quest is also set to feature the anticipated return of James Spader as Vision's "creator" Ultron, who may have somehow survived the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

What is 'Agatha All Along' About?

Set after the events of WandaVision, Agatha All Along sees Agatha Harkness break out of the spell Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) put her under. However, she loses her connection to her beloved magic almost entirely, and the only way to get it back is to walk the treacherous and deadly Witches' Road. To do this, Agatha needs to assemble her own coven, even though the notorious witch is infamous for wanting to work alone. The official plot synopsis of Agatha All Along reads as follows:

In 'Agatha All Along', the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

What Happened in 'Agatha All Along' Season 1?

Beware any Agatha All Along fans who enter here, as there will be full spoilers in the entire section below ye.

Agatha All Along begins with Agatha being trapped within her own mind, believing that she's a detective in some sort of procedural cop show. She's eventually freed by a young man only known as Teen (Joe Locke), as whenever he tries to say his name, nobody is able to hear what he says. Though she may be free, Agatha does not have the magical abilities that made her so powerful, which is a problem, seeing as how she's being pursued by a coven of undead witches called the Salem Seven and a ghost from her past named Rio (Aubrey Plaza). To escape them and reclaim her power, Agatha and Teen assemble a coven of their own so they can walk the all-powerful Witches' Road.

One by one, the members of Agatha's coven perish on the road, as more and more secrets are revealed. This includes some major revelations as to the identity of certain characters, such as the Teen's identity being a reincarnated version of Wanda Maximoff's son, Billy Maximoff, and Rio is actually the incarnation of Death itself. This all results in a final battle where Agatha and Rio face off, and while Billy tries to save her, Agatha accepts she can't escape Death and lets Rio kill her. However, not only does Agatha come back as a ghost, but she also reveals that the Witches' Road was never real, and that Billy created his experience using his powers. The series ends with Billy and the ghost of Agatha embarking on an epic quest to find Billy's brother, Tommy.

