Andrew Garfield, who played our favorite web-slinger in the two The Amazing Spider-Man movies, is still remaining tight-lipped about his potential involvement in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an interview with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield was asked about the rumors of the next Spider-Man movie bringing back previous iterations of the hero, which the actor could neither confirm nor definitively deny.

In the podcast, Horowitz was in the middle of a question about Spider-Man: No Way Home, stating that he didn’t want to ruin the upcoming film, when the host was interrupted by Garfield. Laughing, Garfield said: "There isn't anything to ruin, bro! I had to quickly cut you off. There's nothing to ruin." The actor then revealed he’s been following the rumors with great amusement. As Garfield tells it:

"It's so crazy. Dude, it's f***ing hilarious to me. I do have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it's people freaking out about a thing. I wish I could be able to speak to everyone and just say, 'I recommend that you chill.'"

Garfield then added that he couldn't speak for other possible actors, only for himself. When Horowitz insisted and asked for a straight “yes or no” answer, Garfield avoided the question, adding: "I would've gotten a call by now, that's all I'm saying. I don't want to ruin anything. Maybe they're going to call me and say, 'Hey, people want this!' Maybe it's a market research thing..."

Even if the news has not been directly confirmed by either Disney or Sony, it's been reported that Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will be reprising their roles as Electro and Doc Ock, respectively. The presence of villains from the two previous theatrical versions of Spider-Man has since raised rumors that the movie will explore the multiverse in a similar way as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, bringing both Garfield and Tobey Maguire back as their versions of our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe teased the existence of a multiverse on Spider-Man: Far From Home, and both Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming Loki series explore alternative timelines. As for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the presence of parallel dimensions is all but confirmed by the title. It’s not too farfetched, then, to think No Way Home would resonate with the same themes. It’s also important to remember everyone involved in the next Spider-Man movie is sworn to secrecy, and that Disney likes to hold all their Marvel cards until the last possible moment.

We’ll learn the truth later this year, since Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17. For now, you can check the interview’s snippet with Garfield below:

