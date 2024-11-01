When it comes to the pending 2025 awards season, there's one name that's on everyone's lips: Anora. Sean Baker's rom-com-drama sees Mikey Madison's titular stripper enter into a whirlwind romance with the son of a Russian oligarch, with the movie flowing seamlessly between the side-splittingly funny and the gutwrenchingly honest.

So good was the movie's Cannes debut earlier this year that it won the coveted Palm d'Or at the prestigious festival. Now, after months of waiting, the millions who have had their eyes on the film's release will finally get their chance to see Baker's masterpiece in action. With all that in mind, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Anora.

Is 'Anora' Streaming?

Currently, there is no streaming release date for 2024's Cannes Palm d'Or winner Anora, but that doesn't change the expectation that it will head to streaming before the end of the year. The movie is expected to make its way to streaming giant Hulu, which is the usual destination for Neon titles, with the likes of Ferarri, Anatomy of a Fall, and Infinity Pool already on the streamer. Before then, you can expect Anora to head to VOD ready for rent or purchase, as well as possibly receive a DVD and Blu-ray release sometime after its streaming debut.

For those without a Hulu subscription who will need one to see Anora in dazzling action, here's a handy breakdown of the range of options Hulu has available.

Is 'Anora' in Theaters?

After receiving a limited theatrical release on October 18, 2024, Anora officially goes nationwide on November 1, 2024. The film will face November competition from the likes of Venom: The Last Dance, Paddington in Peru, and the hotly-anticipated return to ancient Rome in Gladiator II.

Watch the Trailer for 'Anora'

The latest trailer for Anora was released on October 9 and is available to watch above. With a glimpse at this Cinderella story in action, this final trailer showcases the almighty blend of genres that makes Anora such a force of nature. From brilliantly witty comedy to touching drama and even a cat-and-mouse chase for good measure, Anora has a little bit of everything, but it's the brutal, honest undercurrent that makes this Baker's most mature work to date. This is something touched upon in Chase Hutchinson's review of the film for Collider, saying:

"Sean Baker’s latest feature, the thrilling and darkly comedic Anora, is about a great many things, with an outstanding breakout performance from Mikey Madison, but, at its core, it’s about class exploitation. Though it touches on things the filmmaker has explored before, be it the vulnerability of everyday people living in proximity to poverty in The Florida Project or the way those with smiling faces can take advantage of others for their own gain in Red Rocket, it proves to be his most searing, shattering work to date. Without ever losing its comedic edge, it morphs into one of the most honest yet heartbreaking portraits of the fundamental brokenness of our modern world. It’s as dynamic as it is dread-inducing, pushing things further and further until there is nothing left but the reality that whoever we think may win in this battle of wills surrounding a marriage, this is a game built so all of us end up losing."

As its title suggests, Anora would be nothing without its titular star, with, as Hutchinson referenced in his review, this being Mikey Madison's breakout performance; a performance that showcases her innate understanding of a range of genres and the spectrum of human emotion, as her every bombastic, insulting moment hides the very real desperation of a woman lost. Speaking of her preparation for the role in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Madison said:

"Well, thank you so much. I appreciate that. I did as much preparation as I possibly could for this film. I had a lot of time to think about the character and also just to physically prepare, as well. I did some intensive dance training with a dancer so I could realistically look like a very seasoned stripper, and I learned Russian — not fully, but enough. I worked with a dialect coach. I really feel like I did my due diligence in preparing for this character because I wanted to really know her inside and out. So, I did a lot of everything that I could."

An official synopsis for Anora reads:

"Sean Baker's Palme d'Or winner ANORA is an audacious, thrilling, and comedic variation on a modern day Cinderella story. Mikey Madison (ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD) captivates as Ani, a young sex worker from Brooklyn whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets and impulsively marries Vanya, the impetuous son of a Russian billionaire. However, when Vanya's parents catch wind of the union, they send their henchmen to annul the marriage, setting off a wild chase through the streets of New York."