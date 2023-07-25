The Big Picture Barbie (2023) has a PG-13 rating.

The movie has some suggestive dialogue and double entendres, but no extreme violence, nudity, or drugs/alcohol.

The film explores themes of beauty standards, gender inequality, identity, and the meaning of life, but these may be lost on younger kids.

While visually stunning and with a great soundtrack, Barbie may not be suitable for young children due to its dialogue-heavy nature, lack of familiar animated elements, and references that younger viewers may not understand.

The title of the article might have you scratching your head. After all, Barbie dolls are made for children! Surely a film starring one of the most recognizable toys in the world would be suitable for that audience, right? Well, maybe not. 2023’s Barbie received a PG-13 rating — a far cry from the animated Barbie movies throughout the years that have been rated G or TV-Y. This rating might leave parents and other caregivers wondering: is this film appropriate for kids? Or is it intended for an older audience?

Why Does 'Barbie' Have a PG-13 Rating?

First, we should talk about why Barbie is rated PG-13. Usually, this rating is given to films that have intense (but not constant) violence, suggestive or vulgar language (think the “one f-bomb” rule, though it’s not actually true), references to drugs or alcohol, or brief nudity. You don’t have to worry about nudity — other than the abs of the Kens — or any extreme violence. There is a scene where Barbie (Margot Robbie) punches a man for touching her inappropriately, but beyond that, all the “violence” is rather silly. As far as drugs and alcohol go, there are many mentions of beer, but no one is shown to be drunk.

Honestly, the film earned its PG-13 rating for language. There are quite a few scenes with suggestive dialogue and double entendres, from the “beach off” scene in the film’s previews to appearances by famous failures of the Barbie brand, like Grow Up Skipper and Sugar Daddy Ken. Most of these innuendos and jokes will sail over the heads of kids, though older children may catch one here and there. There’s also one beautifully bleeped “motherf-----” in the film. I won’t tell you where. Just know it’s there. The film uses words like “crap” and “damn” at times and discusses Barbie and Ken's anatomy (or, rather, their lack of anatomy.) If you’re not comfortable with hearing “penis” or “vagina” — or any of the other aforementioned words — this one may not be for you or the youngsters in your life.

Will Kids Understand the Story and Themes of 'Barbie'?

Though, let’s be real. You’ve probably been online lately and seen a stream of less-than-positive discussions about Barbie due to its themes. Many people have called the film anti-men and too political. However, the truth is that while Barbie is indeed social commentary, most kids won’t necessarily pick up on it. Barbie does a great job of showing the shortcomings of Barbie as a feminist icon and the way that inequality between men and women hurts both parties. It tackles issues like beauty standards, the double standards women face (via a very moving speech from America Ferrera's Gloria), identity, mortality, and the meaning of life. The film provides a positive female role model, one that isn’t perfect, and notes that it’s okay that she isn’t perfect. While some may not be happy with the film’s portrayal of Ken (Ryan Gosling), he does have his own arc that ends with him growing into a more independent character.

These messages will be lost on an audience under 13, but they should understand the lesson in learning to be yourself, believing in your abilities, and treating others equally. Older children may recognize some of the deeper themes of the film, like the commentary on gender inequality and the uncertainty of one’s identity. This is especially true for teens, who might relate to Barbie and Ken’s crises regarding their place in the world and who they are without one another. For older kids, Barbie may open up a discussion about the subjects of inequality, feminism, and how stereotypes and gender roles can make it hard to find one’s true self and purpose. Younger kids may ask some questions, like why people in the Real World treat Barbie poorly at times, but you’re unlikely to face any really difficult questions. (Although you might get "What's a gynecologist?")

Is 'Barbie' a Kids' Movie?

However, this is all assuming your young kiddo can make it through the film at all. Barbie is visually stunning; its set design is fun and cute, and the costuming is absolutely spot-on. It’s bright. It’s glittering. It’s pink. There’s a great soundtrack, full of feel-good songs by a number of popular artists from Lizzo to Billie Eilish. In this regard, it’s perfect for kids of all ages. The movie also isn’t very long, clocking in at an hour and 58 minutes. However, Barbie doesn’t try to be like the animated films its older audience probably watched growing up. It’s not full of fun animal sidekicks or musical numbers, and there’s a lot of talking and small scenes that aren’t made to draw a child’s attention. While this may be great for teens, who may catch some of the jokes and can appreciate the dialogue, young kids may find the film rather boring.

Not to mention, Barbie really amps up the nostalgia factor in a way that isn’t meant for younger audiences. Kids won’t remember 2002’s Midge (Emerald Fennell), 1964’s Allan (Michael Cera), or even 2010’s Barbie Video Girl (Mette Narrative). They may not understand all of the references in the film to different time periods, like the rollerblading outfits being modeled after a doll released in 1991, or the big dance number being a nod to 1978’s Grease. While it may be entertaining, it may be lost on younger viewers, who might prefer a more modern look for their favorite doll.

Generally, it’s up to caregivers to decide what’s appropriate for their children to watch. While Barbie is a fun and heartfelt movie full of good messages, some parents may not want to open the door to discussions involving gender, mortality and death, inequality, and social expectations that may come along with watching the film. Though these themes will go over the head of especially young children, they definitely won’t be entirely lost on teens. The film doesn’t contain any gratuitous violence, nudity, or drugs and alcohol, but it does contain plenty of double entendres and a bit of cursing. However, the main reason Barbie may not be for especially young children is that it’s simply not made for them. It involves a lot of dialogue, discussion of big topics that may be too much for them to handle, and jokes that will have the adults in the theater laughing while they sit confused. If you have any concerns about the themes or suggestive dialogue of the film, it may be best to leave the kiddos at home for this one and try again later (after all, the PG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is just around the corner.)