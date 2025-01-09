Get ready to rock in theaters - British superstar and former Take That member Robbie Williams is bringing Better Man to cinemas. A pop star’s tale as old as time, the film follows all of the conventions one may expect from a musical biopic: a Cinderella rags-to-riches story of how a working-class nobody came about to be one of the country’s most iconic musicians of all time. But all the glitter isn’t gold. Williams would later learn that there is a price to fame. Every high has a comedown, just like his career. It’s a painful yet introspective journey the singer must undertake before he rises back again, cementing himself as one of the U.K.'s most accomplished musicians.

Instead of having Williams play himself in the movie, Better Man stars a CGI monkey to portray the singer. Despite the eclectic, creative choice, the film’s bold move surprisingly earned them a 90% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. The film hasn’t gone unnoticed by awards season. With a record-breaking 16 nominations at the 2025 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA), and a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song”, Better Man is shaping up to be more than just some random musician’s ego project - it’s a genuine reflection of the singer’s long, arduous path to finding himself when everyone was against him. Without further ado, here's where you can catch Better Man in theaters and on streaming.

Is 'Better Man' Streaming?

At the moment, Better Man has yet to announce its future streaming date. Considering that the movie is under Paramount Pictures, it is highly likely that the Williams flick will make its way to Paramount+ following its theatrical run. T

This was the case for previous Paramount movies, such as Smile 2, which became available to stream on December 3, 2024 - less than two months after its initial theatrical release on October 18, 2024.

Is 'Better Man' In Theaters?

Better Man is scheduled for a global, theatrical release on January 10, 2025.

Previously, the movie was released in select cinemas on December 25, 2024. Better Man made its official premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, followed by a screening at the Toronto International Film Festival on 10 September 2024.

Find Showtimes for 'Better Man'

Click the links below to check out the showtimes for Better Man:

Watch the Trailer for 'Better Man'

Check out the official synopsis for Better Man:

“Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Robbie’s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit. It follows Robbie’s journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring.”

Better Man also stars Jonno Davies (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Steve Pemberton (Good Omens), Damon Herriman (The Nightingale), Raechelle Banno (Phenomena), Alison Steadman (The King’s Man), Kate Mulvany (Hunters), Frazer Hadfield (Casualty), Tom Budge (Candy), and Anthony Hayes (Animal Kingdom). Without further ado, here's where you can catch and stream Better Man.

Other Movies Like 'Better Man' You Can Watch Now

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (2018)

Relive the meteoric rise of Queen through its foot-stompin biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. Mainly told from the eyes of lead singer and iconic frontman Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek), the film showed the band’s humble yet oh-so-glamorous beginnings before rocketing at full force to superstardom. However, like any other legend in the making, every star burns out when they’re at its peak. The charismatic Freddie succumbs to his inner demons, cutting himself out from his band and the people he holds dear to his heart. But it is his moments of vulnerability that open the door to personal redemption. As the film crescendos at Queen’s unforgettable Live Aid performance, a moment that cemented their rock and roll legacy, Bohemian Rhapsody is a celebration of dreamers, outsiders, and music lovers who refuse to conform and continue to defy the odds.

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Before YouTube covers were a thing, a beady-eyed, rambunctiously-haired man by the name of “Weird Al” Yankovic popularized the art of musical parodies. Starring Daniel Radcliffe in his most comical role yet, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a hilarious and wildly fictionalized rise through the life of Weird Al. From his humble accordion-playing beginnings to becoming the world’s biggest-selling comedy musician, the movie is a larger-than-life chronicle of Weird Al’s already extraordinary life. As audiences are swept into his journey, set to soundtracks like “Eat It” and “Amish Paradise”, the film has everything one might expect in a musical biopic: his rise, fall, and revival to rame, tongue-in-cheek celebrity love affairs, and an over-the-top “rockstar” lifestyles. But just like Al’s songs, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a parody of the parody master himself. Self-aware and unapologetically weird, the film invites audiences to laugh at him, and with him.

‘Rocketman’ (2019)

Put on your shiny suits and rose-tinted glasses: Taron Egerton’s rendition of singer-songwriter Elton John is about to ruffle some music mogul’s feathers in Rocketman. Recognized as one of the most highly accomplished solo artists in music history, Elton was once a shy boy who went by the name of Reginald Dwight. Years before his Grammys and multi-platinum albums, Elton was just a shy piano prodigy whose voice put him on the map. Over time, the musical savant would later on meet his biggest competition: himself. No accolade could save Elton from falling into his lowest pit, landing him in a major struggle with addiction. But just like his entrance into the music industry, his comeback is just as bold, daring, and triumphant. Rocketman gives audiences a humane look into the man behind the sequins, presenting an underdog story that leaves audiences either dancing, crying, or everything in between.