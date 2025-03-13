Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven) continues his steady momentum of films over the past years with his new action thriller, Black Bag, coming out this month. Coming off the heels of releasing Presence in theaters, the American director has been committed to a variety of projects. The previous years saw his conclusion to Magic Mike's Last Dance and some notable digital feature film releases such as Let Them All Talk and No Sudden Move. He even worked on television miniseries like Full Circle and Mosaic. Soderbergh truly remains dedicated to his craft since he started making films in the 90s and continues to capture fast-paced stories with action and drama.

Black Bag is led by the powerful talents of Michael Fassbender (The Killer) and Cate Blanchett (Tár). The pair joined the project in January last year with the cast being rounded out by Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Marisa Abela (Industry), Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), and Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia!). Filming took place in London during May and wrapped by June.

No special mission is required to find out how you can watch Black Bag. All you need to do is continue reading the helpful guide below.

Is 'Black Bag' Coming To Theaters?

Yes, audiences will get to experience the espionage action of Black Bag in cinemas. The movie's runtime is 93 minutes and has an R rating.

The action thriller is slated for release on March 14. It joins a myriad of other films, like Novocaine, Opus, and The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie that will also be landing in theaters the same day. Regarding its streaming status, announcements are yet to be made about when and where it will be available to stream.

What Formats Will 'Black Bag' Be Playing In?

Audiences will get the chance to watch Black Bag in a few different formats in theaters, which include the following:

Standard IMAX Dolby Cinema 3-D ScreenX 4DX RPX Yes No Yes No Yes No No

Watch the Trailer for 'Black Bag'

The official trailer was released by Focus Features on December 17 last year. It introduces the audience to George (Fassbender) and Kathryn (Blanchett), respected agents who are also married to each other. It poses a fascinating dynamic with these two characters being committed together to something rooted in honesty while also working in a profession that can harbor secrets. George is suddenly brought onto a mission concerning a security breach. He agrees to join, only to realize that the main suspect in the crime is Kathryn. This sends him on a treacherous path to finding out the truth and determining whether his career or marriage is at stake. The film's official synopsis reads as follows:

From Director Steven Soderbergh, BLACK BAG is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse and his beloved wife Kathryn. When she is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country.

What Are the Box Office Projections for 'Black Bag'?

Currently, Black Bag is tracking a domestic opening box office projection of $15 to $20 million USD. The film reportedly had a budget of $60 million.

