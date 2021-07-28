Nate Odenkirk, the son of Bob Odenkirk, has updated the status on his father, after the actor collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. Nate posted in a tweet, “He’s going to be okay.” Nate’s update is a relief to those who have been hoping to hear good news about the Mr. Show and Breaking Bad actor.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,’ representatives for Bob Odenkirk said in a statement. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Odenkirk was rushed to a New Mexico hospital on Tuesday night after collapsing while filming for the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. The 58-year-old actor was reportedly surrounded by crew members after the incident while an ambulance was called. Since the incident, Odenkirk has received well-wishes from fans and co-stars, including from Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Filming for the final season of Better Call Saul is reportedly about halfway done, while production has understandably been halted since the incident. Odenkirk has received four Emmy nominations for her performance as Jimmy McGill on Better Call Saul, a role which Odenkirk originated on Breaking Bad. In addition to filming Better Call Saul this year, Odenkirk also recently starred in the action-thriller Nobody, and appeared in Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

Odenkirk has always been an exciting actor, writer, and director to watch over the years, and it’s been a joy to see him go from a brilliant sketch comedy writer to a fantastic dramatic actor. We wish Odenkirk a speedy recovery.

