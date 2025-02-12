There's simply no doubting the success of the Bridget Jones franchise. Based on the series of novels by Helen Fielding, audiences across the world have reveled in the chance to see hapless romantic Bridget (Renée Zellweger) evolve and grow throughout the years, with the first installment now almost 24 years old. In that time, Bridget has found love, lost love, fought for love, and sung about love, all in the name of love, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Given it's been eight years since the last movie, this return is marked by several changes to the narrative, most notably the sad death of one of the film's best characters since the last outing. With grief shadowing her every move, Bridget's search for romance now takes a different form, representing a growth in her life that many have sadly learned themselves. So, with all that in mind, and with the release date now right around Cupid's corner, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.

When Is 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' Released?

You can catch the fourth installment in the Bridget Jones film series officially on Thursday, February 13, 2025, just one day before Valentine's Day, marking the perfect rom-com movie to watch in the time of love. Mad About the Boy joins a great list of other movies releasing this February, including Sony Pictures' Heart Eyes, Ke Huy Quan's action flick Love Hurts, a brand-new entry in the Captain America franchise, and much more.

Is 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' Streaming?

Yes! US citizens are getting a different experience from those around the world, with Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy officially coming to streaming on the aforementioned release date. You can catch Bridget's hapless antics exclusively on Peacock, with the streamer also hosting plenty of other Universal Pictures-distributed movies, such as two 2024 favorites, Speak No Evil and The Wild Robot.

If you don't have a Peacock subscription and will need one to take another peak inside Bridget Jones' diary, here's a look at the two subscription plans the streamer has available:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $7.99 per month/ $79.99 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $13.99 a month / $139.99 a year

Is 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' in Theaters?

For the rest of the world, the answer to this is yes. If you are from Bridget's home country of the UK and elsewhere, you will be able to catch Mad About the Boy exclusively in theaters.

Watch the 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' Trailer

Released on November 12, 2024, the official trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is available to watch above. Bridget is back, only this time the trailer instantly delivers a massive narrative blow by revealing she is now widowed from Colin Firth's Mark Darcy after his passing. This sets the immediate tone, showing that Mad About the Boy is turning up the maturity dial as Bridget gets older and faces newer challenges. However, the same awkward rom-com antics lovers of the novels and movies adore are back in full force, as the trailer soon introduces us to the driving love interest for the movie in Leo Woodall's (The White Lotus) much younger Roxster. Not one to simply date one person at a time, it seems there is also a spark between Bridget and her son's science teacher, Chiwetel Ejiofor​​​​​'s (Doctor Strange) Scott, with every chaotic moment of this hapless journey to re-finding love detailed in Bridget's trusty diary.

Speaking with ScreenRant about exactly what to expect from the movie, Woodall said:

"A lot of the same, in terms of it having its joyous, funny, quirky Bridget. But this one really also packs a punch because she's going through grief, and she does it so beautifully. And whilst being a cozy, funny sort of rom-com, it's also incredibly heartfelt and very moving."

This fourth installment in the Bridget Jones film series also features the talented acting chops of Emma Thompson (Love Actually), Isla Fisher (Now You See Me 3), Jim Broadbent (Harry Potter), Celia Imrie (The Diplomat), James Callis (Slow Horses), Nico Parker (The Last of Us) and Gemma Jones (Disclaimer). The official synopsis for the movie reads:

"Bridget is alone once again, widowed four years ago, when Mark (Oscar® winner Colin Firth) was killed on a humanitarian mission in the Sudan. She’s now a single mother to 9-year-old Billy and 4-year-old Mabel, and is stuck in a state of emotional limbo, raising her children with help from her loyal friends and even her former lover, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant). Pressured by her Urban Family —Shazzer, Jude and Tom, her work colleague Miranda, her mother, and her gynecologist Dr. Rawlings (Oscar® winner Emma Thompson) — to forge a new path toward life and love, Bridget goes back to work and even tries out the dating apps, where she’s soon pursued by a dreamy and enthusiastic younger man (White Lotus’s Leo Woodall). Now juggling work, home and romance, Bridget grapples with the judgment of the perfect mums at school, worries about Billy as he struggles with the absence of his father, and engages in a series of awkward interactions with her son’s rational-to-a-fault science teacher (Oscar® nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor)."