Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon had a long journey to becoming Captain America. From his debut in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Sam has been a true patriot and ally to Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, who passed down the shield to Sam at the end of Avengers: Endgame. But then, Sam and fellow ally Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, had their standalone miniseries on Disney+ titled The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Sam learned what it takes to be Captain America, eventually donning the shield and the title despite being hesitant initially.

Now it's time for Sam to go solo in this year's Captain America: Brave New World, where Cap will have to reckon with a new foe and de-escalate an international incident that could lead to the loss of countless lives. In the midst of all of this, Sam must also face off against Red Hulk, aka President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, played by Harrison Ford. Needless to say, it'll be an action-packed and exciting first solo outing for Sam Wilson's Captain America.

But where will you be able to watch Captain America's latest adventure? Continue reading to find out!

Is 'Captain America: Brave New World' Streaming?'

Unfortunately for you Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who wish to watch Captain America: Brave New World from the comfort of your own home, you'll have to wait a while. Captain America: Brave New World will not be on any streaming platform upon release. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering that all of Marvel's feature-length endeavors have premiered in theaters prior to their streaming debut (except for 2021's Black Widow solo movie, which was released in theaters and as a PVOD option on Disney+ in response to the COVID-19 pandemic). However, when the film does eventually hit streaming, it will be going to Disney+, as the streamer is home to all MCU content.

Is 'Captain America: Brave New World' in Theaters?

Yes! Captain America: Brave New World will be playing exclusively in theaters as of Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. Brave New World is the first in Marvel's 2025 movie slate, with Thunderbolts* kicking off the summer in May and The Fantastic Four: The First Steps releasing in July. This continues Marvel's trend of releasing three films a year, following 2024 when the studio only released one MCU movie in theaters, the $1.3 billion grossing Deadpool & Wolverine.

As counterprogramming for families, Sony Pictures will release the third installment in the Paddington franchise, Paddington in Peru. The family film has already earned nearly $100 million overseas, as it opened in many foreign territories before making its way to the United States.

Find Showtimes for 'Captain America: Brave New World'

For those MCU fans who want the best seats in the house on opening weekend, here are a few useful links to acquire your tickets through:

Watch the Trailer for 'Captain America: Brave New World'

The official trailer for Captain America: Brave New World (which can be viewed above) harkens back to the tone of the previous Captain America films, feeling more like a political thriller involving a superhero rather than your typical jokey Marvel comedy. This is something that's often separated the Captain America films from the other franchises within the MCU, often using the America-themed hero to comment on patriotism and what it means to be American, for better or worse. The films often see Cap going against his government to do the right thing, and such seems to be the case with Sam Wilson in Brave New World.

Brave New World is also, very clearly, a sequel to the 2021 Disney+ miniseries, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, following up on the character of Isaiah Bradley, played by Carl Lumbly, who has seemingly been controlled by the same brainwashing tactics that once held him prisoner. However, the film will not feature Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes in any major role (although a cameo cannot be ruled out), but he will have his time to shine in the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie.

The official synopsis for Captain America: Brave New World, per Marvel Studios, reads as follows:

"In “Captain America: Brave New World,” Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."

Marvel Movies to Watch Before 'Captain America: Brave New World'

If you need a little refresher going into Cap's latest adventure, here are a few films you should probably watch/rewatch before seeing Brave New World.

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

If you've somehow managed to avoid Avengers: Endgame for nearly six years, or if you just haven't seen it in a while, now is the time to go back to this monumental epic. Avengers: Endgame was not only the biggest cinematic event of all time, but also a beautiful conclusion to 11 years of movies, wrapping the Infinity Saga up with the neatest bow possible and giving satisfying endings to some of Marvel's most beloved characters, namely Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers/Captain America. This is also the film where Sam receives the star-spangled shield from Steve and begins his journey as the new Captain America, making this an integral piece to Sam Wilson's story.

'Eternals' (2021)

While far from one of Marvel's best films, Eternals serves a key role in the lead-up to Captain America: Brave New World, as the fourth Captain America film will tie in with the events of Eternals and the aftermath of the film's conclusion. As for the movie itself, there is some enjoyment to be had with some of its ambitious swings and admirable direction from Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, but this one won't be for every MCU fan due to its sluggish pacing and somewhat bland group of protagonists. However, Eternals is still worth a watch to form your own opinion, as it has proven to be one of Marvel's most divisive flicks, for better or worse.

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier was not only the first Marvel sequel that surpassed its predecessor, but it was only the introduction to Sam Wilson in the MCU, hence its inclusion in this list. But even beyond seeing Sam Wilson first take flight as Falcon, The Winter Soldier features one of the MCU's most compelling narratives, as well as some of its best action set pieces to date. This was the first MCU film helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who would later go on to not only direct Captain America: Civil War, but also the aforementioned Avengers: Endgame and its predecessor, Infinity War. And it's not hard to see why the Russos are still with Marvel, seeing as they've been behind some of the MCU's best films to date, with The Winter Soldier being just that.

