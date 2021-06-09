I adored Cars as a kid. Scratch that, I loved it. Cars for me was what Star Wars was to a whole generation of kids in the 1970s; it went well beyond being just a movie. A full eight years after its theatrical release, I put together an exhibit of Cars toys in a little collection of items meant to represent who I was during a High School graduation event at my church. Alongside photos of me as a kid, my film reviews, and other important memorabilia was a diecast vehicle of The Popemobile! It wasn't exactly the majority opinion; from the moment it hit theaters, critics and audiences agreed that Cars was one of Pixar's weakest efforts, a sentiment that's only grown thanks to the wretched 2011 sequel, Cars 2, whose reception made Cars' reviews look like Parasite. But I still had that childhood love for Cars and wanted to see how the film holds together, 15 years after it revved into theaters.

Cars just doesn't hold up, and compared to almost every other Pixar film, the reasons are obvious.

This is especially true of the protagonist, Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson). You don’t notice these problems when your ten-years-old and all that matters is making sure you have every variation of Lightning McQueen that Target can sell. As an adult, though, it becomes apparent why people didn’t latch onto this character enough to inspire a TikTok musical adaptation years down the road. The chief issue with Lightning is that he’s simply a bad take on the "unlikeable protagonist." Now, Pixar's library is full of flawed lead characters. Most notably, there’s the overly paranoid Marlin in Finding Nemo or the cantankerous Carl Fredrickson in Up. Both of these characters start their respective stories as flawed individuals who must go on a journey to grow. But in both of those features, the audience gets a prologue offering insight into why Marlin and Fredrickson are the way they are. We fully understand the past has left them shells of their former selves. Thus, we may not agree with everything they do, but we always understand the psychology behind it.

On the other hand, what is there to Lightning McQueen? His only desire at the start of Cars is to win and be faster than everyone else. He’s all classic youthful arrogance, perhaps explaining why he’s more tolerable to younger viewers than to older ones. But still, all that cockiness is not enough to build a character around. Cars never gives us a reason to care about Lightning nor does it offer details that allow us to see ourselves in him. He’s just deeply unpleasant to be around and the nastiness of his actions is harder to shake off given that he occupies a world that looks so realistic, a choice that solidified Pixar's go-to visual aesthetic of juxtaposing cartoonish characters with ultra-realistic backgrounds. Future Pixar films, like Soul, found creative ways of merging dreamlike visuals with stark reality, but Cars offers only dissonance.

That's dissonance to the ear as well as the eye, because Wilson is deeply miscast as Lightning McQueen. Wilson is a great actor, but he’s largely excelled at playing laidback individuals. Portraying someone as abrasive as McQueen just isn’t in his wheelhouse. Plus, hiring a 40-year-old to portray a character with the mentality of spoiled college-aged kid partying on a yacht just makes McQueen’s personality extra insufferable. This vehicle doesn’t sound like a young guy who might not know better, he sounds like someone approaching 40 who should know way better than this.

The unpleasant behavior McQueen also intersects with another glaringly obvious problem of Cars: how it handles women. The earliest Pixar movies do not have the best track record when it comes to handling female characters and Cars is especially prone to this issue. The first conversation between McQueen and Sally Carrera (Bonnie Hunt) involves McQueen telling her “all you have to do is stand there and let me look at you.” That’s not even as uncomfortable as the first women to appear in the film, two fangirls of McQueen who “flash” him their headlights.

The perplexingly shallow approach to women extends throughout Cars, including in the climactic Piston Cup race where all but one of the female residents of Radiator Springs stay behind while everyone else goes and helps McQueen win. This all demonstrates a shocking lack of imagination, considering this hails from the same studio that entrusted a whole movie to a robot with a limited vocabulary. It's hard to disconnect this attitude towards women from the disturbing allegations of misbehavior from Cars director John Lasseter. In 2021, characters like Sally don’t just register as another example of Pixar struggling to write women compellingly, but also a byproduct of Lasseter’s alleged trouble with seeing women as people.

These issues branch even to the film's attempts at poignant moments, something that most Pixar movies do in their sleep. A flashback sequence depicting the halcyon days of Radiator Springs just fails to click due to its detached execution. The story is told to Lightning McQueen by Sally, with neither character having the first-hand experience of actually being there in the moment. This robs the scene of the kind of emotional urgency that marked the all-time great tearjerker sequences in other Pixar productions.

These problems evaded my perception back when I saw Cars during its initial theatrical release in 2006. The film did bring me a lot of joy in that period of life, but that doesn’t mitigate the fact that Cars has severe flaws that have solidified its reputation as one of Pixar's low points. Sometimes, you can come back to a childhood favorite movie and discover that it holds up. Other times, though, you just can’t go home again. So it is with Cars, an important movie from my youth that’s aged about as well as milk in the hot Texas hot sun.

