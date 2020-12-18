I’ve prepared for quite a few episodes of Collider Ladies Night at this point, but our upcoming episode with Christine Baranski marks the very first time I’ve seen so much confusion regarding whether or not she’s even in a project.

The most well documented of the bunch is that Baranski appeared in Season 2 of The Brady Bunch. In “The Slumber Caper,” Marcia hosts a slumber party and commits the ultimate slumber party foul - disinviting someone. That someone is Paula, the character many suspected was played by Baranski when, in fact, that actor is Chris Charney.

Image via ABC

But that’s not all! There’s also a rumor circulating that Baranski is in Grease playing one of the angels in the “Beauty School Dropout” scene. Guess what? That’s not Baranski either! Baranski joked, “I’m like Where’s Waldo!” She also added:

“I was not in Grease and I was never a child actor. The little girl in The Brady Bunch, I didn’t even look like that when I was a little girl, but you could believe the little girl was me.”

The moral of this story? We just want to see Baranski in everything because the more Baranski, the better!

Image via Paramount Pictures

We’ll have the full Collider Ladies Night conversation with Baranski coming your way soon which covers her experience working on How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Good Fight, The Birdcage and so much more. And while you wait, click here to check out a clip from the chat during which Baranski discusses why signing on for Cybill was one of the bravest decisions of her career.

Christine Baranski Reveals the Bravest Decision of Her Career "I thought of calling my agent saying, ‘I can’t get on the plane. I just can’t get on that plane.’”

Share Share Tweet Email

'Cyberpunk 2077': Here's How PlayStation Players Can Get a Refund After Sony Pulled the Game From the PSN Store The customer is always right!