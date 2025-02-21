Daisy Ridley is one of the biggest rising stars in British cinema. From her performance as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy to her latest Disney+ effort as Gertrude Ederle in the biographical drama Young Woman and the Sea, Ridley has proven time and again ever since her debut just over a decade ago that she has the range and ability to lead stories from a small-budget indie to a big-budget blockbuster.

Now, Ridley is back with her latest venture, facing her toughest challenge yet as an action actress in the upcoming thriller Cleaner. With early responses not shy of throwing praise Cleaner's way, it seems this is one February flick you won't want to miss, especially when considering the heartstopping trailer that was released two months ago. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at exactly how you can watch Cleaner.

When Is 'Cleaner' Released?

You can officially catch Cleaner when it premieres on Friday, February 21, 2025. This is not the only big title to make its debut on this day, with Osgood Perkins' latest horror, The Monkey finally frightening audiences across the world on February 21.

Is 'Cleaner' Streaming?

Currently, there is no information regarding a streaming release for Cleaner. However, as a product of Sky in the UK, and given their relationship with HBO, it is possible that Cleaner could someday make its way to Max in the US. For now, you'll have to wait for more information, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider when details emerge.

Before long, Cleaner will also be released on digital. So fear not if your local theater isn't showing the movie, as you'll soon be able to settle into the best seat on the couch and indulge in Cleaner's chaos from the comfort of your own home. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Is 'Cleaner' Released in Theaters?

Yes! Although scheduled for a limited release, the only way you'll be able to catch Cleaner in all its stunt-filled glory is on the big screen. Cleaner will join an impressive February box office that already includes the likes of Captain America: Brave New World, Paddington in Peru, and brand-new rom-com/slasher hybrid, Heart Eyes.

Find Showtimes For 'Cleaner'

Watch the 'Cleaner' Trailer

Released on December 12, 2024, the full trailer for Cleaner is available to watch above. Packed with tense action, the Cleaner trailer gives fans of Ridley their best chance yet to see her in action as the former soldier-turned-window cleaner as she wipes the floor with her foes. In fact, so action-packed is Cleaner that Ridley has already declared it the "toughest action" she's ever done. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub at SXSW, Ridley said, "I would say this is probably the toughest action I've done. I have two big fights, and it was interesting because we were trying to research really good female action, like women fighting women." She then added, "It's not that easy to come by. Atomic Blonde is a good recent one and there are bits and bobs, but the intention of the stunt team, and Martin, and me was that the fights would be just as brutal between me and the woman I fight, and then between me and the guy I fight."

Alas, Cleaner can't simply rely on the talents of Ridley, with an array of other industry experts applying their craft to this fast-paced flick. Alongside Ridley in the cast of Cleaner are the likes of Clive Owen, Taz Skylar, Flavia Watson, and Rufus Jones, with the trio of Simon Uttley, Paul Andrew Williams, and Matthew Orton behind the script and Martin Campbell directing. Can they pull off a successful action thriller? Yes, if early responses are to be believed. In Maggie Lovitt's review for Collider, she said "Cleaner has a lot of compelling storylines, action sequences, and intention," and also added, "Daisy Ridley proves she has the charm and star power to make even the shakiest scripts a thoroughly enjoyable watch." Not just keen to praise Ridley, Lovitt also declared Skylar's performance a huge plus for Cleaner, saying:

"Skylar gives a real dynamite performance in Cleaner, hot on the heels of his stand-out performance as Sanji in Netflix’s critically acclaimed live-action adaptation of One Piece. He brilliantly toes the line between Noah’s cool and calculated demeanor, which masks the desperate madness driving his actions. He is an unrepentant villain in the film, but Skylar leaves room for audiences to question what drove him to the breaking point where radical activism was his only remaining option."

An official synopsis for Cleaner reads:

"Set in present-day London, a group of radical activists take over an energy company's annual gala, seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts. Their just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world. It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, played by Ridley, suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, to save those trapped inside, including her younger brother."