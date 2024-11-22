In Part 1 of Cobra Kai's final season, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) earnestly described the Sekai Taikai as his "karate swan song." What started as high school competitions has now evolved into prestigious international tournaments all in six seasons, and the Sekai Taikai has clearly become Cobra Kai's swan song. From the respectful way, characters even utter their names to the meticulous details covered by the competition, it is easy to believe that the Sekai Taikai is a real mixed martial arts tournament in Season 6, Part 2.

Is the Sekai Taikai in 'Cobra Kai' Real?

In the world of Cobra Kai, the Sekai Taikai is the ultimate tournament a competitive karate fighter wants to participate in. While Daniel had previously insisted that Miyagi-do was not created to compete in competitions, his students have participated in the infamous All Valley Tournament before—the Sekai Taikai is simply on an infinitely grander scale. Daniel and Johnny (William Zabka) merge their dojos and teaching styles to form a united dojo, Miyagi-do, and enter the global competition with a team of six students.

The first few rounds of the Sekai Taikai involve team events which help the dojo progress to the championship rounds that the dojos' captains participate in. This sort of structure is present in many real life mixed martial arts tournaments, where similar scoring systems and qualifications are also used. As such, the Sekai Taikai may not be a real competition, but it draws upon principles from real tournaments to ensure a level of credibility and believability.

'Cobra Kai' Distinguishes Each Dojo in the Sekai Taikai

Aside from the specific organization of the rounds and points, Cobra Kai also focuses on fleshing out the 16 participating dojos, ensuring they were distinguishable no matter how brief their screen time. Co-creator Josh Heald tells Netflix Tudum that the team wanted to ensure that "we’re seeing a slice of karate at the various far points of our world." The most direct way to do this was through the colors of the uniforms, each distinct so we could easily tell them apart while associating their colors with the dojos' general behaviors: the always-ready-for-a-brawl Dublin Thunder yellow from Ireland or the overly aggressive Tiger Strike red from Russia. These nuances are also present in their fighting style, which slightly differ to reflect the practices of their cultures. They maintain this continuity even when the students are simply fighting in the background, where stunt performers deliver exaggerated losses or wins to give each dojo a certain flair. As such, we are given brief glimpses into each of the 16 dojos, which truly creates an international feel to the competition.

'Cobra Kai' Creates an International Atmosphere in Season 6

As Heald also says in the aforementioned interview: "We wanted to make sure we deliver[ed] on the promise of an international martial arts competition." During production, Cobra Kai thoroughly covered their bases with creating differentiating factors between the dojos to create that global atmosphere in a visual sense. Colors, movement and body language play off each other to construct such a diverse environment. But in post-production, this is also done through music, as each time a dojo fights on-screen, they are scored by their own musical theme inspired by their culture. Once again, this subliminally distinguishes the dojos while cultivating a buzzing and multicultural air to the Sekai Taikai.

Following just the structure of an international karate competition alone would not have been enough to make it believable. By adding idiosyncrasies to each dojo and curating a global feel, it not only makes the Sekai Taikai more realistic, but also adds to the pressure and stakes tied to this swan song of a competition. Cobra Kai's thoughtful and considered approach to writing, producing and editing the tournament makes it that even though the Sekai Taikai isn’t real, it sure does feel like it.

