Sophie Thatcher has fully embraced her scream queen status. From being featured in Maxxxine (the third installment of Ti West's hit franchise) to playing opposite Hugh Grant in the religious thriller Heretic, the actress has been booked and busy. Her latest contribution to the screen happens to be another horror title, this time one involving AI.

In Companion, Thatcher plays Iris, a robot who catches feelings for a guy (Jack Quaid) who isn't as loving and genuine as he seems. The more she notices that the man of her dreams is actually controlling her every move, the more the character craves independence and does whatever it takes to get it - even if it requires her to spill some blood. The movie will be out soon, just in time for Valentine's Day audiences who like films that blend romance and thrill. If you are hoping to add it to your watchlist, here is all the info you need to know before its release.

Is 'Companion' on Streaming?

Image via Warner Bros.

Companion isn't on streaming, since it will be released in theaters first. Although it is still uncertain when the film will be available digitally, it is a given that the project will land on Max. After all, the sci-fi thriller is a New Line Cinema production in collaboration with Warner Bros., the same studio that owns the platform. Several other Warner Bros. movies have been made available on Max recently, including Juror #2, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Joker: Folie à Deux. Back in 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that the studio's films would have a 45-day run in theaters before arriving on Max.

Yet, he has since pivoted from this decision, determining that the longevity of the movie's big-screen availability would be determined on a case-by-case basis. Given this change, we can no longer have a set estimate for when Companion should arrive on streaming, but keep an eye on this page for future updates.

Is 'Companion' in Theaters?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The film will arrive in theaters as of January 31, 2025, two weeks after its initial release date. The movie was supposed to come out on January 10, but it was pushed back, likely to make room for Mickey 17's release (which has now been pushed to April).

Find Showtimes for 'Companion'