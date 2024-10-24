Conclave's release is just around the corner, and anticipation is building for the intense, behind-the-scenes look at one of the world’s most secretive rituals— the Papal Conclave. Directed by Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), the film is based on Robert Harris’ novel of the same name and provides viewers with a twist-and-turned-filled ride of heated rivalries, personal agendas, and deep-rooted values that will shape the future of Catholicism. The Vatican, one of the most powerful institutions on the planet, serves as the backdrop for this tense melodrama, where cardinals gather not only to debate matters of faith but also to navigate the political undercurrents influencing the Church’s path forward.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, has already garnered international attention for its impressive parallels to modern-day politics. With a stellar cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow, Conclave is set to deliver a powerful story full of intrigue, corruption, and moral complexities. And, despite the seriousness of the film's themes, screenwriters Peter Straughan and Berger expertly balance the intensity with moments of levity—especially during the film’s ritual scenes—showing that sometimes, as they say, it’s best to whistle past the graveyard.

There's no doubt that the film will spark questions and ignite heated discussions following its debut. So if you’re looking for where to watch and join in on the debates, you’ve come to the right place. Find out where and how you can watch Conclave once it hits theaters—and, later, where it will be available to stream.

Is 'Conclave' Streaming?

No, Conclave is not available to stream at this time. A streaming release date for Conclave has not yet been revealed. However, since the film's distributor, Focus Features, operates under NBCUniversal, the film will likely land on Peacock, in either late December or early January.

Last year, we saw Focus Features' big Oscar-contender, The Holdovers, debut on Peacock on December 29, just a little over two months after the movie's theatrical release, so that could also be the case with Conclave.

Is 'Conclave' in Theaters?

Conclave hits theaters on October 25, 2024, after initially planning for a limited release starting November 1, with a wider expansion later. The studio decided to shift the release forward, thinking an earlier debut would work in the film's favor. This new timing puts Conclave in competition with the Tom Hardy-led superhero threequel Venom: The Last Dance and the horror-comedy Your Monster.

Watch the Trailer for 'Conclave'

The trailer begins with a group of Vatican officials walking toward the church, showcasing the stunning architecture of the Catholic Church's ceilings. We then see a man gently covering the deceased pope with white fabric, followed by a close-up of Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes), whose face reflects fear and distress as he hears the ominous declaration, "The throne is vacant," while the pope is carried out of the church. The Vatican officials speculate about the circumstances of the pope's death, hinting it could be due to a heart attack or merely rumors.

Lawrence soon learns that the responsibilities of the conclave fall upon him, all while intense music builds the drama. The trailer captures the escalating tension and complexity of events following the pope's passing, offering glimpses into the political maneuvering within the Church and the intense dynamics among the officials. Secrets are revealed, power struggles unfold, and viewers are treated to powerful cinematic moments that highlight the battle between good and evil forces at play.

