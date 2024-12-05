The birth of a new age for DC is dawning, and it's, of course, fronted by the ever-enigmatic James Gunn. As the first television series in the brand-new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and the first installment overall, Creature Commandos promises to bring plenty of vibrant action and fun, the sort of which fans have come to expect from the mind of Gunn.

Featuring vocal performances from the likes of Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as The Bride, Zoë Chao (The Afterparty) as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk (Harley Quinn) as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Eric Frankenstein, and many more, Creature Commandos has millions of DC fans champing at the bit. Well, wait no longer, as the series is almost here. So, without further ado, here's a look at where you can watch Creature Commandos.

Is 'Creature Commandos' Streaming?

Yes! You can watch all episodes of Creature Commandos on Max, joining the streamer's eye-catching other new content, including all episodes of the highly-rated smash hit 2024 series, The Penguin.

For those without a subscription who will need one to see this ragtag group of chaotic Creatures in action, here's a handy breakdown of the subscription options available:

Plans What is included? Price With Ads Unlimited, ad-supported access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution. $9.99 per month Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution.

Download up to 30 titles to watch on the go. $15.99 per month Ultimate Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

Four devices can use the same account at a time.

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 resolution on selected broadcasts.

Download up to 100 titles to watch on the go. $19.99 per mont

When is 'Creature Commandos' Released?

Creature Commandos will be officially released on Max on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. For those excited about the debut episode, buckle up, as not one but two episodes will be released on this first date. All five other episodes in the series will then be released weekly on Thursdays through January 9, 2025.

Can You Watch 'Creature Commandos' Without Max?

For US fans, Creature Commandos will only be available via Max, so a subscription will be necessary. However, news about a Creature Commandos release in other countries is not yet concrete, although Gunn did suggest more information may arrive soon in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub:

"Yeah. I got a list yesterday of all the places where Creature Commandos is, and it’s going to be in tons of other countries. There are a couple of major ones that we’re still trying to figure out, but it is in most larger-sized countries and European countries and South American countries and Asian countries right now."

Watch the 'Creature Commandos' Trailer

At this year's New York Comic Con on October 18, the full trailer for Creature Commandos was released and is available to watch above. Giving fans their best glimpse yet at what to expect from the series - including the visually delightful animation style on display - this trailer is packed full of action, the sort of which Creature Commandos will bring in abundance. The trailer also showcases Gunn's characters at their enigmatic best, something the creator has plenty of experience with. This is a sentiment expressed in Nate Richard's review of the series for Collider, saying:

"It shouldn’t be too surprising that Creature Commandos plays to all of Gunn’s greatest strengths as a storyteller. While this may be his first animated production, the series still has all the trademarks that Gunn has proven to be insanely successful with. He’s no stranger to assembling a roster of weirdos who, in the hands of any other creative, could have come off as too alienating or bizarre. Yet Gunn finds ways to make this team of monsters feel sympathetic, relatable, and yes, human. We begin the series expecting the characters to act a certain way, only for our expectations to be upended just a few episodes later."

A synopsis for the series reads:

"Amanda Waller assembles a covert team of monstrous operatives, including a werewolf, vampire, and gorgon, to undertake high-risk missions deemed too perilous for human agents."

What's the Episode Schedule For 'Creature Commandos'?

