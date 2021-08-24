Paradox Interactive have announced that Crusader Kings III will be making its way to consoles, a first for the series. During the Xbox Showcase at Gamescom 2021, it was announced that the highly-praised strategy game will be making its way to consoles. This comes after a listing for a console version of the game was spotted on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee on August 22 by Gematsu.

Now, the game is making its debut on console, but it was made clear that this is not simply a port but instead an adaptation. With how much needs to be done in a grand strategy game, with things like traversing menus and maps being easier on a map with a mouse and a keyboard, Paradox Interactive is working with Lab42 to completely revamp the UI, menus, and controls so that the experience is as close as it can be to its PC counterpart in terms of ease of use and fluidity on a controller. Further expanded upon in a blog post, the console versions will also include features specific to the unique aspects of each console. The Xbox Series X will be able to do quick swaps between YouTube and Crusader Kings III, so new players can have easy access to online resources and tutorials. The PlayStation 5 version will utilize the Haptic Feedback of the DualSense controller and will react to events that unfold in game, allowing players to "experience the game’s stress mechanics themselves."

This console adaptation of Crusader Kings III comes on the heels of Paradox Interactive's sci-fi grand strategy game Stellaris making the jump to consoles back in 2019. Other games that they have published such as Pillars of Eternity II also made their way to consoles. While fans have taken to their games making the move to console, it is a no-brainer for Crusader Kings III, which is the highest reviewed game from Paradox, and has the highest launch sales out of any game in the franchise. Here is a full statement taken from the official Crusader Kings website.

The jewel in Paradox Interactive’s grand strategy crown, the Crusader Kings franchise has long delighted gamers looking for a deep strategy experience. Released for PC to wide acclaim in 2020, Crusader Kings III will be a new strategy experience for console players. Following the console success of its science fiction strategy game, Stellaris, Paradox and Lab42 are now adapting one of the most popular strategy titles for console players seeking greater depth and complexity in historical games.

While we now know that the game is coming to consoles, a release date has not yet been revealed. Whenever it does come out, it will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on the same day. You can watch the Crusader Kings III next-gen announcement trailer down below.

