Characters such as the Punisher, Daredevil, and Ghost Rider have not yet been made part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the reason is that high executives at Marvel wanted to have strong characters to build a television empire on. According to the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Paul Terry and Tara Bennett, Marvel prevented Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige from using specific characters so that they could remain exclusively a part of television projects.

The book reveals that Marvel wanted to allow their TV shows to thrive with exclusive intellectual property. At the same time, Marvel Studios was ordered to keep its focus on the Avengers characters and Guardians of the Galaxy. As we can read in the book, “it was decided by Marvel Entertainment's higher-ups that (...) that the returnees would instead help build a planned TV empire under the direct control of Marvel Entertainment (entirely separate from Marvel Studios).”

This decision prevented Feige from using some characters, even though the crew at Marvel Studios apparently had plans for some of the forbidden heroes. One excerpt of the book reads: "The film side had no control over those characters, despite their interest in developing them. Instead, they all went to Marvel Entertainment. Ghost Rider appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and the others were placed in different streaming series."

Much has changed since then, as Marvel shut down its television department in 2019 and Marvel Studios took over the task of making TV shows to be released directly to streaming on Disney+. The reorganization of Marvel’s adaptations on film and TV gave birth to some of the best series of 2021, with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki becoming huge successes of public and critic. There are also many more series on production, with Hawkeye set to premiere on November 24 and another half-dozen shows and specials expected to hit Disney+ in 2022.

The expansion of the MCU towards Disney+ has also opened many doors for new characters to emerge. She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, and Moon Knight are all getting their own solo series, while shows such as Secret Invasion, Armor Wars, and an untitled production set in Wakanda will put secondary characters in the spotlight. There’s even a Halloween special featuring Werewolf by Night reportedly in discussion. And with Shang-Chi, the Eternals, and Blade moving to theaters, it looks like Feige can finally use whatever characters he’d like to. Now, we just have to hope the heroes used in previous Marvel projects on television will get a new life in the MCU someday.

