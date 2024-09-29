Deadpool & Wolverine was the massive summer smash hit that many had expected, and certainly that Marvel Studios had hoped it would be. Having well surpassed the $1 billion dollar mark, it now ranks as the 5th highest-grossing MCU film of all time. While there was a somewhat divisive response from critics, fans were extremely positive coming out of the cinema, and so, naturally, a Deadpool 4 seems like a no-brainer to be locked into the Disney/Marvel pipeline. However, it may not be as simple as that.

What Does Ryan Reynolds Say About 'Deadpool 4'?

One person who is not too keen on Deadpool 4 seems to be the Merc with the Mouth himself, Ryan Reynolds. While doing the promotional circuit for Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds did an interview with Jimmy Fallon, and when asked by the host about a potential follow-up film, he responded “Oh god no. My wife and children will divorce me. Jimmy, I have no prenup with any of them. I will be capital “B” broke, and in turn, probably then doing Deadpool 4 cause I’ll need the money.” Fallon and the audience laughed, and the segment concluded, with Reynolds having seemingly given a pretty definitive answer.

Why ‘Deadpool 4’ Might Still Happen

Deadpool’s future, however, is not so simple. First, it should be noted that Reynolds is probably kidding, and the obvious joking nature of his bit about his kids also divorcing him could lead one to think that he was just trying to have fun on a talk show. Moreover, Deadpool & Wolverine left its central characters in a perfect place to pick up for future installments. The film’s finale presented a clear send-off opportunity for the characters in their final sacrifice moment, and it was clearly a very deliberate choice to instead keep the characters around so the actors could potentially return down the line (possibly till they’re 90). In addition, Deadpool as a character has the unique ability to not be necessarily tied down by everything else going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (especially now with his familiarity with the TVA), and so slotting in a Deadpool 4 would not bring with it the complications that arranging other MCU films does, what with them having to play out in a certain chronology to fit in with the overall continuity.

Does The MCU Need 'Deadpool 4'?

The main reason the world will probably see a Deadpool 4 is the combination of Deadpool & Wolverine’s success and the current state of the MCU. The MCU, both financially and quality-wise, is in a rougher spot right now than it has been in a long time, and Deadpool & Wolverine provided a much-needed breath of fresh air for the brand, bringing with it an equally needed sense of stability and success. With recent disappointments like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania and The Marvels, and the waning interest in some of the Disney+ shows, the positive headlines about the MCU Deadpool & Wolverine brought would undoubtedly have been very welcome, and likely will spur the studio on to want more of the same kind of returns. Additionally, purely from a story perspective, the MCU has struggled post-Endgame to establish a clear figurehead for the franchise, with Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) all floating around the top spot but none of them securing it in the same way Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark did. Perhaps it’s not impossible that Deadpool could provide the answer for the MCU there as well.

Given how much money and positive fan response Deadpool’s entrance into the MCU brought the franchise, and how beloved and iconic Ryan Reynolds' version of the character now is, it would be incredibly shocking if we don’t see Deadpool pop up again in some capacity in future MCU films, possibly in a fourth stand-alone Deadpool adventure (regardless of whether Ryan Reynolds’ family would hate him for it).

