Nick 'Big Nick' O'Brien and Donnie Wilson have returned for round two in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, a follow-up to the epic crime thriller, Den of Thieves, starring Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr., who return to reprise their aforementioned roles in the sequel. The sequel had been in development for some time before finally entering production in spring 2023, five years after the original movie debuted in theaters. But after a lengthy seven years between the release of the first and second Den of Thieves films, the sequel is finally seeing the light of day this very month.

Released in the dead of winter in 2018, the original Den of Thieves was a surprisingly modest box office success, grossing a solid $80 million worldwide on a budget of $30 million. The film wasn't received particularly well by critics, boasting a middling 41% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was embraced by the general public and has since garnered somewhat of a cult following, garnering comparisons to other crime epics like Michael Mann's Heat, while still standing apart with an abrasive, testosterone-fueled tone and style which helped Den of Thieves carve a place of its own in the crime genre.

Is 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' Streaming?

If you were hoping to catch the latest Gerard Butler action flick from the comfort of your own home, you will, unfortunately, have to wait a while, as Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will not be streaming anywhere upon release. Seeing as Den of Thieves 2 is being distributed by Lionsgate, a likely streaming home for the film would be Universal-owned Peacock, as many Lionsgate releases have previously ended up on the service, with past examples including 2023's Keanu Reeves-starring John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. It is currently unknown as to when Den of Thieves 2 will be streaming, but it's likely to be at least 90 days after its release.

Is 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' in Theaters?

The answer is an astounding yes! Den of Thieves 2 will be theatrically released on January 10, 2025. Better yet, Den of Thieves 2 will have very little competition from newcomers, as the only wide releases slated for the weekend are 2024 holdovers Better Man and The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson, which had previously received limited Oscar-qualifying releases in December 2024. Another advantage in the favor of Den of Thieves 2 is the lack of similar movies currently playing in theaters, as many of the top box office performers of recent weeks are more family-oriented fare, like Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Disney's Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King.

Find Showtimes for 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'

Watch the Trailer for 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'

The official trailer for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (which can be viewed above) sets up an exciting journey into the world of diamond thieves, while also teasing a surprise allegiance flip for Gerard Butler's Big Nick, going from cop to gangster as he teams up with Donnie Wilson to perform a large-scale diamond heist. While the trailer doesn't concisely explain what leads to Big Nick turning to the thieving world, it sets up what's sure to be a compelling crime thriller that takes the smaller LA-based setting of the original and beefs things up with exotic locales and high-speed car chases through Europe.

The official synopsis for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera reads as follows:

"Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the treacherous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange."

Other Crime Thrillers to Watch

If Den of Thieves 2 has you clamoring for more crime capers to watch, we've got you covered.

'Ocean's Eleven' (2001)

Boasting one of the finest ensemble casts of the 21st century, Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's Eleven is one of the most consistently energetic and fun crime capers out there. Starring George Clooney as Danny Ocean, the film follows career-criminal Ocean as he rounds up a posse of friends and associates to pull off a large-scale heist involving three separate Las Vegas casinos. Co-starring Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Bernie Mac, Elliott Gould, Casey Affleck, and many more, Ocean's Eleven holds up as one of the finest heist films of the last 25 years (and, arguably, of all time).

'The Town' (2010)

Ben Affleck's second directorial effort, The Town, is a gritty crime drama that mixes the best of films like Heat and Spike Lee's Inside Man to create one of 2010's very best films and one of the best of Affleck's entire career. The film follows Doug MacRay (Affleck), a longtime thief who is looking to get out of the game for good. But when he begins to have feelings for branch manager Claire (Rebecca Hall), Doug's newfound romance threatens to unravel everything he and his crew have been working for. The Town sports terrific performances all around, with the standout being Jeremy Renner, who received an Oscar nomination for his work here. The Town is a must-see for fans of heist films and crime thrillers as a whole.

'Wrath of Man' (2021)

Director Guy Ritchie has been on a roll in the last handful of years, consistently pumping out quality films one after another, with one of his very best in recent years being the Jason Statham-starring crime thriller, Wrath of Man, released in 2021. The film follows H (Statham), a cold and mysterious security guard for a Los Angeles cash truck, who stuns his co-workers when he unleashes his specific brand of skills on a group of criminals during an attempted heist. After this, H begins garnering suspicions from those he works with as to who he is and what his true motives are. This sparks a clear path of revenge that H is on to settle a wrongdoing from his past.

Wrath of Man features some of Jason Statham's best work in years as he portrays a much darker, meaner protagonist than many of his most popular leading roles, showcasing some really dramatic weight while still delivering on all the one-liners and exciting action-hero moments that Statham fans have come to expect. The film is an absolute blast from beginning to end, culminating in a satisfying conclusion that should leave just about any crime genre fan happy.