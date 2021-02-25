While the Disneyland Resort theme parks are not currently able to be fully operational due to current COVID restrictions in Southern California, they are trying to get creative in what they can offer to fans who just want a piece of the magic. With food and beverage selections from around the resort, many of which are classic and beloved items, A Touch of Disney is a new limited-capacity ticketed experience, beginning on March 18 and running on select days (from Thursdays - Mondays, 12pm - 8pm) through April 5 at Disney California Adventure park.

For $75, guests will get admission to the park (sadly, minus the rides), parking at the Mickey & Friends parking structure, unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the day, and a $25 dining card valid towards the purchase of food and non-alcoholic drinks (the dining card is not able to be used for alcohol). Menu items have been selected from both Disneyland and DCA, including churros, the Dole Whip and — one of my personal favorites — the Monte Cristo sandwich from New Orleans Square. In order to maximize the food gorging experience, many items will be served snack-sized, providing more room in your belly to try a larger variety of offerings.

Image via Disney

Food and drinks for the event can be picked up at familiar DCA locations including Smokejumpers Grill, Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, Award Wieners, and Cocina Cucamonga, along with six seasonal and creatively themed marketplaces. And if you have a ticket for A Touch of Disney, you’ll also be able to make table reservations for dining on that same day at Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge — Alfresco Dining, to really go all out. All of this also means that close to 1,000 Disney cast members are returning to work and to creating a little bit of Disney magic for all of the guests.

One of the most exciting aspects of this event is that there will be unique new photo spots and opportunities located around DCA, possibly including posing in front of a Pixar Play Parade float or one of the convertible cars from Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters ride. Be aware that no characters will be in the photo locations, but you will be able to see some of the characters (including Mickey Mouse, Mater and Lightning McQueen from Cars, and Joy and Sadness from Inside Out) waving from a distance and in some unexpected settings.

Image via Disney

Select retail locations will also be open, as will shops and restaurants in the Downtown Disney District. As always, it is important to keep not only your own health and safety in mind, but that of all of the guests at the Disneyland Resort, so be sure to follow all required health and safety protocols for as safe an experience as possible. Tickets for the experience will be released on a rolling basis and will not be available on-site, so be sure to purchase in advance and online at www.Disneyland.com, beginning on March 4.

