2024 was a strong year for animation, with the likes of The Wild Robot, Despicable Me 4, and the highest-grossing movie of the year, Inside Out 2, dominating our screens. Can 2025 follow suit? Well, yes would be the answer for fans of Captain Underpants, with the franchise's second feature film arriving this January.

Titled Dog Man, and based on Dav Pilkey's children's graphic novel series, the first big animated arrival this year promises to be a family-friendly viewing experience with plenty of sharp humor and slapstick action. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Dog Man.

Is 'Dog Man' Streaming?

Although there's no concrete information regarding a Dog Man streaming release, given it is a DreamWorks project, the movie will most likely end up on Peacock sometime after its theatrical run. This is also the fate to have befallen the production company's latest big-hitter, The Wild Robot, which is the 2024 animation leading the way into this year's Academy Awards as the favorite to win Best Animated Feature.

For those without a Peacock subscription who will most likely need one to stream Dog Man from the comfort of their own home, here's a handy look at some of the options available:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $7.99 per month/ $79.99 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $13.99 a month / $139.99 a year

When Will 'Dog Man' Be Released?

After a cinematic January that saw the arrival of the likes of Back in Action on Netflix, the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, and a brand-new thriller by Mel Gibson in Flight Risk, there's time left for one more exciting addition before February rears its head. Dog Man will officially be released on January 31, 2025.

Is 'Dog Man' in Theaters?

Yes! If you want to watch Dog Man when it releases, it will have to be on the big screen along with the millions of other fans of the police officer/dog hybrid. Dog Man is one of several exciting titles still to be released in theaters this January, including Flight Risk, Jack Quaid's exciting thriller Companion, Kristen Stewart's unique sci-fi romance Love Me, and many more.

If you're looking to see if Dog Man is saving the day in your local theater, check out the links below:

Can You Stream 'Dog Man' Without Peacock?

Although Peacock is the most likely of the streaming sites for Dog Man, DreamWorks have placed some of their other projects on different platforms, such as Netflix and Prime. For example, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is currently streaming on Netflix, which is the movie that sparked (or barked) Dog Man into existence. Stay tuned to Collider to find out more about Dog Man's streaming release.

Watch the 'Dog Man' Trailer

The official trailer for Dog Man was released on September 17, 2024, and is available to watch above. Brilliantly capturing the energy, action, and comedy of this family-friendly film, the Dog Man trailer is a joyous teaser of what is to come. One part of this trailer that stands out is the movie's unique animation design, something that was particularly important to director Peter Hastings, who said in an interview:

"I wanted this movie to feel a certain way. That feeling was inspired by the books, and the books are written off the idea that they’re designed by two 10-year-olds, so there’s an innocence and charm about it. Dav Pilkey wrote these books, but there’s a comedy (from the 10-year-old character) in how these books are drawn, and I wanted to know about that feeling. Even the way the text is written is part of the feeling of the books, so we wanted this style of what I call “high end handmade”, which has this high quality polish to it. We kept elements of the book, like the drawings’ crooked lines and how only some of the buildings have windows. But, at the same time, we implemented CGI to bring another level on top of that. We married those two animations together, but it’s all driven by the feeling we wanted."

An official and refreshingly thorough synopsis for Dog Man reads:

When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve—and fetch, sit and roll over. As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief, he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat. Petey’s latest plan is to clone himself, creating the kitten Lil Petey, to double his ability to do crime stuff. Things get complicated, though, when Lil Petey forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man. When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey reluctantly join forces in an action-packed race against time to rescue the young kitten. In the process, they discover the power of family (and kittens!) to bring even the most hostile foes together.