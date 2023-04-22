BREAKING NEWS: Astronomers at NASA have confirmed that nine different text crawls, all using the News Gothic font, have entered our universe and are on a direct collision course with our Earth. Each seems to tell a story, with the title containing Roman numerals. The President has sent both Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck to destroy these space sentences before they enter Earth's atmosphere, projected to be 10:00 this evening. News at 11:00.

Obviously not true (and apologies for setting off any War of the Worlds-type hysteria), but as goofy as the scenario above is, it does raise an interesting question: Is Earth in Star Wars? There has been no mention of it in the movies or in any of the television series. But it's a big universe, and it's highly unlikely that every corner of it has been explored, so that isn't surprising. Then there's the fact that there are a ton of characters from different planets that somehow all evolved to look just like humans, an oddity that Star Wars shares with its science-fiction kin, so that may be another connection. If you look, though, there are mentions of Earth in both canon and non-canon sources.

Earth Is Part of the Official 'Star Wars' Canon — In a Way

There is only one reference to Earth in the official Star Wars canon, and it's in the unlikeliest of places. It's not established as the home planet of Grogu. There are no Rebel or Imperial outposts confirmed to be on Earth. It's not where the Solos had their honeymoon between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. It's actually referenced in a place that may be etched in your mind forever, having read it over and over again, children in hand, as the entry line slowly inches forward. That place is within Disney Parks, and more specifically, the Star Tours attraction. If you've never been on the ride, the Star Tours Travel Agency is set up like an airport, with guests being led through the terminal. The ride itself is a shared experience, with the travel ship going through familiar Star Wars settings as shown on a screen while the seats jump and move along with the action. The "Earth System" is one of many destinations on the Arrivals/Departures boards in the terminal, connecting our world with Kashyyyk, Coruscant, Naboo, Hoth, Tatooine and Geonosis. Earth also serves as a refueling station and flight hub for ships en route to Endor, so there's a remote possibility that Admiral Ackbar was here.

Earth in Star Wars Legends

In the non-canon Star Wars Legends (Expanded Universe), Earth is referenced much more often in the comics and books. One, from the novella Supernatural Encounters: The Trial and Transformation of Arhul Hextrophon (Hextrophon, by the way, was a human, a major in the Alliance to Restore the Republic), gives some weight to the speculation above regarding humans. According to the source, Earth, or Urthha, as it was called, is where the human race began. At some point in its history, the humans migrated to Coruscant from Urthha, presumably to urbanize the entire planet and destroy every inch of green space. Years afterward, Urthha was removed from its orbit by the use of a subspace engine and sent to Other-Space, a different region of the universe. Another book, Monsters and Aliens from George Lucas, tells a tale of a Duros couple that were abducted by humans from Urthha and experimented on, until a young human was able to send them home with the use of a matter catalyst.

Earth Somehow Unites Two Film Icons

The strangest, yet somehow oddly right, reference of Earth in Star Wars is in the non-canon comic book story "Into the Great Unknown," as featured in the May 2004 comic book Star Wars Tales #19. The story brings together Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Indiana Jones. No, that is not a typo. The story begins after the Battle of Endor, where Solo and Chewbacca run into an Imperial fleet while leaving Hovan 99. To evade the onslaught, Solo sends the Millennium Falcon into hyperspace, only without taking the time to calculate the coordinants. They end up in an unknown system, home to many planets, and head to a blue world — Earth — where they've detected life. As they enter the atmosphere, the controls for the rear repulsorlift malfunction, causing the Falcon to crash into an Endor-like forest, in what we know as the Pacific Northwest. The pair exit the ship to explore, only to run into a group of humans with spears, bows and axes. Chewbacca successfully fights off the ones who were attacking him, but Solo was not so lucky, bleeding slowly to death from being hit by multiple arrows. Solo asks Chewie to bring him back to the Falcon, and passes away while sitting in his familiar chair. 126 years later, three humans enter the forest on the hunt for the legendary Sasquatch (fun fact, it's Chewie!): Shorty, a guide, and the legendary Indiana Jones. They stumble upon the Falcon and enter the ship, with Chewbacca keeping an eye on them from afar. They find Solo's skeleton, which seems strangely familiar to Jones. It leads him to call off the search, choosing instead to leave the area untouched as the "Great Unknown."

Will Earth Be a Part of the 'Star Wars' Universe?

The most recent appearance of Earth in Star Wars lore comes via a 2013 real-life petition asking that the White House begin construction of a Death Star, with a count of 34,000 supporters for the idea. The Obama Administration humorously rejected the plan citing costs (upwards of $850 quadrillion), the unwillingness to blow up other planets, and the weapon's inherent flaw that saw Death Star 1.0 taken out by a single X-Wing fighter. Yet there may be hope for Earth. The 2023 Star Wars Celebration event led to news that more Star Wars content is on the horizon, not just more TV series, but three new movies as well. Only a few specifics were dropped, including the return of Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) to the franchise. Could Earth play a part in any of these projects? Probably not, but it would be interesting to see some of the Legends content brought into the official Star Wars canon, particularly the migration to Coruscant from Urthha, or the tale of Arhul Hextrophon. Anyone with a strong connection to the Force look ahead to see if Earth does show up, and report back at your earliest convenience.