One of Netflix's biggest shows, the fourth season of Emily in Paris was so popular that Netflix gave it the same treatment they seem to offer their top titles and split it into two halves, with the first releasing on August 15 and the second on September 12. The first half received mixed reviews, with some bemoaning a lack of connection with characters and others a staggered flow.

Nevertheless, the show powered through to its Part 2 release, with an eye-popping finale ready and waiting to whisk fans back to the best the series can be. With twists and turns aplenty all culminating in plenty of satisfying answers and an equal number of tantalizing questions, it seems almost impossible that a fifth outing of Emily in Paris won't enter production sometime soon. So, with that in mind, here's a look at whether there will be an Emily in Paris Season 5.

What Happened in the 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Finale?

Close

After a somewhat meandering set of episodes that left many fans of the series fairly unsatisfied, a jaw-dropping finale arrived almost out of nowhere, with many already citing it as the season's best episode. The six-time Primetime Emmy-nominated series saw all roads lead to Rome in its fourth season, with the finale setting up an important life and professional decision for Emily. After Emily makes the mistimed decision to convince Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) to meet with the agency, their conversation is overheard by the present Antonia (Anna Galiena), Marcello's mother. With Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) thinking all is lost, she receives an unexpected phone call confirming that Marcello’s company is willing to give them a meeting, leaving them needing to find an office in Rome in less than 24 hours.

The episode then ebbs and flows as concerned parties are convinced and Emily and Marcello share a night together. The meeting looms, and Antonia announces that she wants the newly formed Rome expansion's account to be overseen by Emily herself. This news certainly catches fans' attention, especially when Emily says yes, which leaves the very essence of the show in jeopardy of changing forever. With Mindy (Ashley Park) leaking the news to Gabriel (Gabriel) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), it looks as if the future is set. This is further emphasized by a look into Emily's sparkling Roman apartment, ready to be taken out for the night by Marcello. Just before she leaves, she looks ready to change her Instagram handle to "Emily in Rome", although she doesn't quite finish it before she is hurried to leave. What this decision could mean going forward is anyone's guess, but the fact she never fully committed to changing the handle is suggestive of an uncertain future.

The finale of Emily in Paris Season 4 was a whirlwind and one that threatens to shake the foundations of the series forever. It feels almost certain that this ending is intended to set up another season, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Emily's Instagram handle. In Emily Cappello's review of the season finale for Collider, she said:

"The excellent Part 2 finale, combined with Marcello's presence and Mindy's growth, rescues the second half of Emily in Paris Season 4 from itself. The smart writing, as well as strong directorial and acting choices, make the finale feel like another series completely, further highlighting the need for the right kind of change in Emily's life. A major twist of fate for Emily could take the show in a whole new direction, and one can only hope that this plot point won't be forgotten in a likely Season 5. While it may be naive to expect that a series that so often abandons its most compelling storylines will pick up where its potentially show-altering finale ended, continuing down the path set up at the end of Season 4 could be the reset Emily in Paris needs to solidify itself as more than just a pop culture moment."

Is 'Emily in Paris' Getting a Season 5?

Image via Netflix

As yet, Netflix has not confirmed Season 5 of Emily in Paris. Alas, the second half of Season 4 has only just been released, with the streamer perhaps waiting for more information surrounding viewing figures and audience response before giving the green light. However, various developments and comments over recent months do point to the almost certain future of the show, especially considering Winnie Harlow and Paris Jackson's auctioning of a walk-on role in Season 5 at the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival. A charity auction that raises money for research to end HIV and AIDS, the surprise announcement and prize came from creator Darren Star, with the winner paying an eye-watering €250,000 for the chance to be in one of the world's biggest shows. Alas, it was later confirmed that this was contingent on the show being picked up for a fifth outing, but Star, Harlow, and Jackson's clear confidence suggests Emily in Paris Season 5 is less "if" and more "when".

Additionally, in a report by Deadline, when asked about the future of the series beyond Season 4, Star said,

"I definitely think the show has a life beyond next season. There’s no end in sight until everybody feels like it’s time to end." The clear desire for the continuation of Emily in Paris is felt across the entire cast and crew, with Collins herself saying, "I really hope we get to go to another season, so I hope people watch and love [season 4] and I would love to explore more of Italy if we get to. And of course, more crazy work experiences, because the clients that keep coming, they never stop the drama. So I really enjoy that."

What is 'Emily in Paris' About?

image via netflix

Made by the Emmy-winning Star, - the man behind Sex and the City and Beverly Hills, 90210 - Emily in Paris has taken Netflix by storm ever since it debuted, and has managed to maintain a strong fanbase for four years thanks to eye-catching costumes and beautiful Parisian backdrops. An official synopsis of the series reads, "A young American woman from the Midwest is hired by a marketing firm in Paris to provide them with an American perspective on things."

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 is available now on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix