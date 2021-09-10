Marvel's Eternals will not be streaming on Disney+ the same day it hits theaters, Disney confirmed today. There had been some question over whether the highly anticipated Marvel movie would get a Disney Plus release like Black Widow when the Scarlett Johansson-led film opened in July, but that will not be the case. When Eternals hits theaters on November 5th, it will have a 45-day window before it's available on Disney+ — meaning until January, you can only watch Eternals in a movie theater.

“Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films which included five of the top eight domestic releases of the year, we are excited to update our theatrical plans for the remainder of 2021,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. However, one upcoming Disney release will be hitting the Disney+ streaming service early: the animated film Encanto. “As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters," Daniel continued, "while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of Encanto this holiday season.”

However, Eternals is just one of five films coming this year that will have a 45-day exclusive run in theaters. The Last Duel, Ron's Gone Wrong, West Side Story, and The King's Man will all receive theatrical-exclusive showings, as opposed to Encanto, which will have a 30-day theatrical run, then come to Disney+ before year's end.

While several 2021 films like Cruella and Jungle Cruise have come to theaters and been available on Disney+'s Premier Access for an additional fee the same day, Disney looks to be moving away from this model. With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings breaking box-office records this past week, it seems that Disney has a newfound confidence that audiences will come back to the theaters for their many upcoming projects.

Eternals comes to theaters on November 5.

