When Neon Genesis Evangelion first aired on TV it changed what we thought of TV anime and the mecha genre. Now, 25 years later, the story of Shinji and the Evas has finally come to an end (again). Except, creator Hideaki Anno says there may be more story to tell, in some form.

Collider was able to participate in a group interview with Anno to discuss Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, and Anno was asked whether he was truly done with the franchise and if he had plans to revisit it in the future. Though the director seemed pretty eager to finish the story of Shinji, there is one aspect of the world he wants to explore in the future.

"There's always the 14-year gap in the story, so in some form, I want to shed light into that."

That gap refers to the 14-year time-skip at the beginning of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, where we are introduced to a world that has experienced a near-apocalyptic event and has changed in drastic ways. Though the movies explore some of the consequences of such a catastrophic thing happening, there is always room for more stories, and Anno seems to think so too, just don't expect Anno to continue the story past the ending of Thrice Upon a Time​.

"At this point, I don't feel that I'm going to continue the story where I left off."

If nothing else, the story of Evangelion is one of notorious endings. There was the original TV ending, which went in a completely different direction than originally intended, focusing more on the psychology of the characters, as the final two episodes take place entirely within the mind of young protagonist, Shinji Ikari. After many protests from fans about the psychology-heavy finale, the End of Evangelion movie got made, and showed the horrific apocalypse going on while Shinji had his therapy session. Now, 14 years after the first Rebuild of Evangelion movie started reimagining the story of the show while deviating into its own tale, it seems Evangelion is finally ready to return to nothing and keep tumbling down, tumbling down.

At least, until Anno is ready to get back in the robot.

