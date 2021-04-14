"We never do it just for sake of shock value."

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for F9.]

Space. The final frontier. These are the voyages of... family?

The Fast and Furious franchise has taken its set of beloved characters, led by our most beloved Vin Diesel, through all kinds of bonkers set pieces. Cars flung through buildings? Cars parachuted onto other cars from the sky? Dwayne Johnson flexing out of his arm cast? Beautiful, hyperbolic moments in cinema, all of which make me wonder: How the heck can they heighten the upcoming 2021 sequel, F9?

Our own Steve Weintraub recently spoke with returning franchise director Justin Lin about the anticipated film. And, well, he didn't mince words about one of the wackiest rumors floating around the movie: Is Lin sending the Fast and Furious family into outer space?!

And wouldn't you know it... Lin confirmed it. Here's what he said about the decision to drive Camaros and sip Coronas in the cosmos:

"I think through the years, part of the fun is to come up with crazy ideas to challenge ourselves. But I have to say, we never do it just for sake of shock value. It always takes something from the theme or the character journey. I can say that when I was working on Fast 9, there was a thread that felt very appropriate to take us to places that we’ve never gone to. I drove to Vin’s house and I sat down with him and we looked at each other and we were like, 'Ok, this is the one. This is the one that we’re going to try.' And it felt very appropriate. So, I kind of can’t wait to share with the world, because the more we push and do crazier stunts and set-pieces, the more we have to check ourselves to make sure we earn that."

One: There's not much I wouldn't give to be a fly on the wall of Vin Diesel's home while and Justin Lin discuss whether to send the characters of their major motion picture franchise into the unending vacuum of outer space. And two: I simply love the idea that this is all motivated by character and theme, and I absolutely cannot wait to see what kind of journey screenwriters Lin and Daniel Casey (Kin) have taken that demands the characters head beyond our planet earth.

To be fair, this has been a rumor around the film for a minute now, and star Michelle Rodriguez all but confirmed it a in a 2020 SiriusXM appearance, telling the hosts, "Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that." Well, now the space-cat's officially out of the space-bag, as Lin has given a bit more insight into the interstellar journey we'll be watching our family undertake with bated breath.

F9 comes to theaters June 25, 2021. Be on the lookout for more from our chats with the director and stars soon.

