Mel Gibson is a Hollywood legend both in front of and behind the camera, having starred in and directed some of the most exhilarating and critically acclaimed movies ever made. From his Academy Award-winning directorial turn in Braveheart to his more recent success in Hacksaw Ridge, Gibson has mastered the art of crafting action into beauty without ever losing a sense of gritty depth. Now, the veteran is back, and this time another famed Hollywood actor is taking the lead role.

That actor is Mark Wahlberg, who, alongside a small ensemble of three including Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery, will bring to life Flight Risk, a claustrophobic tale of an airborne fight for survival. The pairing of Gibson and Wahlberg are certainly no strangers, having previously worked together on 2022's Father Stu and 2017's Daddy's Home 2. At a time when the January blues and the fading light of Christmas are leaving many feeling down, a pulse-racing action flick such as this could prove the perfect remedy. So, with all that in mind, and with the recent release of a trailer sending anticipation sky-high, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Flight Risk.

Is 'Flight Risk' Streaming?

Image via Lionsgate

Currently, there are no exact streaming details for Flight Risk. However, as a product of Lionsgate, the movie is expected to stream on Starz at some point following its theatrical release. For those without a subscription, here's a handy breakdown of the offers available on Starz:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Monthly Plan Save 55% for 3 months $4.99 a month Annual Plan When you prepay $35.99 for 12 months $3.00 a month

The movie will also eventually be available to stream on Peacock. You can find the service's two plans down below.

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $7.99 per month/ $79.99 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $13.99 a month / $139.99 a year

When Will 'Flight Risk' Be Released?

Image via Lionsgate

The official release date for Flight Risk is Friday, January 24, 2025. Other movies to release on this date include Brave the Dark, Steven Soderbergh's Presence, Star Trek: Section 31 on Paramount+, the gory Grafted on Shudder, as well as much more.

Will 'Flight Risk' Be in Theaters?

Image via Lionsgate

Yes! With Flight Risk being Gibson's first directorial effort since the widely acclaimed 2016 film Hacksaw Ridge, a theatrical release was only right for the Hollywood veteran's return behind the camera. Flight Risk is one of many exciting theatrical releases this January, with the likes of Inheritance starring Phoebe Dynevor releasing on the very same day, Robbie Williams' chimp-led biopic Better Man, Pamela Anderson's long-awaited return in The Last Showgirl, and much more to sink your teeth into.

Find Showtimes For 'Flight Risk'

Image via Lionsgate

Want to know if Flight Risk is showing in your local theater? Look no further than these handy links:

Will 'Flight Risk' Be Available on VOD?

Image via Lionsgate

Yes, Flight Risk will be released on VOD sometime following its theatrical run, meaning you can catch the movie via a rental or full purchase from the comfort of your own home. Lionsgate's movies often receive PVOD releases 2-3 weeks after their opening weekend in theaters. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out more information about Flight Risk's VOD release.

Watch the 'Flight Risk' Trailer

The official pulse-racing trailer for Flight Risk was released on January 1, 2025, and is available to watch above. From the reveal of Wahlberg's Daryl Booth's true intentions to the first look at that similarly terrifying haircut, Flight Risk's trailer perfectly captures the tense essence of this heartstopping flick. Based on a 2020 Black List script by Jared Rosenberg, the movie promises to be both visually and narratively thrilling, and, with Gibson behind the camera, it's likely those expectations will be matched. As can be seen in the trailer, Flight Risk seems to feature Wahlberg in one of his most cutthroat roles in recent memory, something the actor spoke of when in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, even referring to his character as the "craziest f*cker you've ever seen" whilst discussing what it was like to work with Gibson.

"It was phenomenal. Really, me being the sponge and loving to work with people who have great talent and to be able to just watch him and be a student for the 20-some-odd days was remarkable. I play the craziest fucker you’ve ever seen. I haven't played a bad guy since Fear. It’s off the charts."

An official synopsis for the movie reads:

"In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award® nominee Mark Wahlberg (Actor in a Supporting Role, 2006 -- The Departed) plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem."