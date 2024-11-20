With the current trend of reboots and sequels, to see a major box office performer get a follow-up over two decades later should come as no surprise. However, that hasn't stopped the world from becoming desperately excited for a return to Rome, as Paul Mescal dons his combat gear and enters the Colosseum for Gladiator II.

Promising to be one of the most enticing releases during the final weeks of 2024, Gladiator II has already been positively received in early responses. Alas, it will be up to the public to decide the fate of this second Gladiator, with the upcoming release edging ever closer as excitement hits new heights. So, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Gladiator II.

Is 'Gladiator II' Streaming?

Currently, no streaming release date has been announced for Gladiator II. However, as a product of Paramount Pictures, the sequel to the Best Picture winner will one day be available on Paramount+. Currently, you can catch up on the first outing starring Russell Crowe as Maximus on the streamer as the perfect appetizer before Mescal's Colosseum-sized main course.

When is 'Gladiator II' Coming Out?

Officially, Gladiator II arrives on US soil on Friday, November 22, 2024, exactly one week following its UK release. This also happens to be the same release date as the hotly-anticipated Wicked, with the two combining to perhaps create 2024's version of the Barbenheimer extravaganza. This is also one week before the release of Moana 2, with the coming weeks of November promising to be huge at the box office.

Is 'Gladiator II' in Theaters?

Of course, with a sequel as mammoth as this, the theater was the only arena of choice for Gladiator's return. The epic scope of the first outing will be felt once again on the big screen, something mentioned in Ross Bonaime's review of the movie for Collider:

"The sheer size of Gladiator II is impressive by Scott, and it’s easy to take his talents for granted as the creator of these types of immense epics. From the opening battle in Numidia to a remarkable fight between ships within the Colosseum with the added danger of sharks, Scott can present jarring, unexpected surprises in his action sequences. However, with this attempt to make things bigger and better, some of these scenes are a bit egregious with their use of special effects. In Lucius’ first battle in the Colosseum, he and the other slaves must face off against a brutal pack of wild monkeys. While it’s meant to be a terrifying fight that seems almost inescapable, the artificiality of the sequence makes it impossible to overlook, which stops the scene from being as effective as it should be."

Watch the 'Gladiator II' Trailer

Among a plethora of promotional material, the most recent and most thorough trailer for Gladiator II was released in late September and can be viewed above. A tense, action-packed follow-up to the original masterpiece, Gladiator II promises stellar performances and an immersive experience that can hopefully live up to the heights of its predecessor. In fact, it is that bar set so high that it might just see Gladiator II falter, something discussed in Bonaime's aforementioned review:

"Gladiator II can't live up to the lofty expectations Gladiator set up, yet the sequel is at its best when it tries to carve its own path in this Roman world. Maybe the action would be as enthralling as the political aspects if it didn't also feel like a rehash of what we'd seen back in 2000. This incredible cast, especially Washington, Nielsen, and the overlooked Pascal, and this expansion of the compelling political machinations make Gladiator II a worthwhile sequel, even if it can't match its predecessor. Gladiator II will leave you entertained, but leave you with an unfortunate feeling of déjà vu."

