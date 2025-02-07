The slasher subgenre of horror has seen a rather prominent resurgence in recent years. Whether it be the revivals of iconic series such as Halloween or Scream, or the introduction of new IPs such as Eli Roth's Thanksgiving, Damien Leone's ultra-gory Terrifier series, or even smaller indie projects like Rhys Frake-Waterfield's 'Poohniverse' franchise, slashers have become quite popular again after largely remaining dormant for some time. The newest slasher flick to enter the fray is Heart Eyes from Screen Gems, a film capitalizing on the Valentine's Day holiday in a similar manner as the aforementioned Thanksgiving did with its titular holiday.

It should also be noted that Heart Eyes is not the first slasher to take advantage of the holiday of love. 2009's My Bloody Valentine remake was also released in proximity to Valentine's Day, opening to $21 million domestically and ending its theatrical run with a respectable gross of $100 million worldwide, not accounting for inflation. Holiday-themed horror movies aren't necessarily a novel concept in themselves, but nevertheless, there's just something so enticing to horror fans about kicking back on your favorite holiday and watching something festively spooky, and Heart Eyes looks to be a great watch for the occasion.

Is 'Heart Eyes' Streaming?

The short answer is no. Heart Eyes will not be on streaming upon its initial release, to the dismay of slasher fans. However, when the film does eventually hit streaming, it's likely that it will see its streaming debut on Netflix, where the majority of Screen Gems films stream due to the production company being a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Is 'Heart Eyes' in Theaters?

We have some good news for slasher fans who want to have a great time at the movies this weekend. Heart Eyes will be playing exclusively in theaters starting February 7, 2025. And for those who can't wait that long, the film will also have preview screenings on Thursday, February 6, beginning at 2 pm.

However, Heart Eyes is far from the only competition at the US box office this weekend. Universal is set to release the action comedy Love Hurts starring Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose on the same day, another film trying to get ahead of the Valentine's Day holiday. The film will also be competing against last weekend's holdovers, such as Warner Brothers' comedic thriller, Companion, and the surprise animated hit, Dog Man, from DreamWorks.

Watch the Trailer for 'Heart Eyes'

The official trailer for Heart Eyes (which can be viewed above) opens with protagonists Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding), a couple who are being targeted by the infamous 'Heart Eyes Killer' who has been on the prowl for the past several years, specifically murdering couples on Valentine's Day. From there, there are plenty of teases for all the gory mayhem that Heart Eyes has to offer as our leads face off with the sadistic murderer to end their reign of terror. The trailer for Heart Eyes promises everything a slasher fan could ever want, whether it be nasty kills or funny banter, and it looks to be yet another great addition to this subgenre.

The official synopsis for Heart Eyes, per Sony Pictures, reads as follows:

"For the past several years, the “Heart Eyes Killer” has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe…"

Other Slasher Films to Watch

If you're still itching for a great slasher to watch, here are a few great suggestions for what to check out next.

'Thanksgiving' (2023)

Eli Roth's films have been rather hit-and-miss over the years, but this 2023 slasher flick is his magnum opus. Thanksgiving follows a group of townsfolk who are the targets of a Thanksgiving-themed killer who springs onto the scene one year after a tragedy which occurred on Black Friday. The film is an absolute riot, full of satisfyingly creative kills, a surprisingly clever script, and solid performances from all, particularly Patrick Dempsey, who turns in some of his best work here. Thanksgiving is easily one of the best and most entertaining slasher flicks of recent years, and hopefully the sequel can follow in its footsteps.

'Totally Killer' (2023)

Another solid 2023 slasher, Prime Video's Totally Killer is a fun mix of Back to the Future and Happy Death Day (it's also another slasher that co-stars Olivia Holt). The film follows Jamie Hughes (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star, Kiernan Shipka), a 17-year-old girl who is accidentally sent back in time when the infamous "Sweet Sixteen Killer" comes to claim his next victim, Jamie's mother, Pam (Julie Bowen). While it is certainly derivative of more creative works, Totally Killer still manages to do a lot with its fun concept, making for a breezy, simple viewing for slasher fans.

'Freaky' (2020)

The 2020s have been home to some great original slashers, and one of the best is the comedic body-swapping slasher, Freaky, starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn. Freaky follows high school senior Millie (Newton), who manages to swap bodies with a notorious serial killer known as 'The Butcher' (Vaughn). So yeah, it's basically "what if Freaky Friday was a slasher movie", but that's far from a bad thing. The film uses its body-swapping gimmick for some great comedic antics while never coming off as obnoxious as it so easily could have. Vince Vaughn's comedic timing is remarkable, and he fully sells the role of a teenage girl. Kathryn Newton is insanely likable as Millie, but she also does an excellent job as The Butcher, complimenting Vaughn perfectly. It's a great watch, and easily one of Blumhouse's best efforts of the 2020s thus far.

