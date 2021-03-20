With Zack Snyder’s Justice League arriving on HBO Max, one major question looms large over the future of DC Films over at Warner Bros: is Henry Cavill still Superman? It’s a valid question, as the actor won the coveted role of Kal-El in the highly anticipated Superman reboot Man of Steel, but never got the fully-fledged Superman sequel he deserved. And with Warner Bros.’ plan for DC adaptations changing gears every year or two, many are unclear what is and is not canon, and what future films like The Batman mean for the actors we’ve seen filling these iconic roles over the last decade.

So let’s dig into what we know for sure, and what is still a question mark at this juncture.

Henry Cavill’s Superman History So Far

Cavill debuted as Superman in Zack Snyder’s 2013 film Man of Steel. At the time of that film’s release, Cavill expressed his excitement at opportunities for the future, but this was also before Warner Bros. had decided to create its own Marvel-style universe of interconnected movies. That, along with a somewhat disappointing box office for Man of Steel (with regards to WB’s expectations), is what led to Snyder’s follow-up film being Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice instead of Man of Steel 2.

Batman v Superman continued Superman’s story from Man of Steel, but also introduced Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman as major players, and set up a story that Snyder intended to pay off in future solo films and Justice League sequels. For Cavill’s part – at least publicly – he didn’t outright decry Batman v Superman but admitted Snyder’s approach on that film was “niche.”

"I think it was, that movie is part of an arc for what Snyder's vision was or is, and it's also in my mind fairly niche, it's a niche style of [a] movie within a genre. And it reflects in the audience reviews and critics reviews, it's divisive. When anything is niche, it's gonna be liked and loved by some, and disliked by others. That's the whole point of niche, so, yeah."

Next came Justice League, which was in production when Batman v Superman was released, and as a result of the negative critical reaction to BvS, the tone and script for Justice League was shifted mid-stream as Warner Bros. executives grew nervous about the box office prospects of Snyder’s vision. We know how that turned out – Snyder eventually left the film, exhausted by fighting for his vision and tending to a personal tragedy – and Joss Whedon was brought in to write and direct new scenes.

Those new scenes coincided with Cavill’s production schedule for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, for which he grew a mustache, and because Paramount Pictures took priority for Cavill at the time that WB asked for him back for Justice League reshoots, the actor did not shave his mustache. As a result, visual effects were needed to digitally remove Cavill’s mustache in the new scenes shot for Justice League, resulting in a further distraction – although it’s not like the movie was great to begin with.

All of this to say, despite a promising start in Man of Steel, Cavill’s tenure in the DC movies up through Justice League was a bit of a jumble of sharing screen/story time with other characters and playing a Pet Sematary version of Superman with a gummy lip in the theatrical cut of Justice League.

After 'Justice League'

Following the release of Justice League, the foundation of the DC Extended Universe (as it was called) began to shake. The standalone Aquaman movie became the most successful DC film at the box office, and the same year that Justice League came out Wonder Woman earned rave critical reviews. But Snyder was out, and as Warner Bros. executives shifted ranks, they began to like the idea of moving away from an interconnected universe – which left Cavill’s Superman in a tough spot.

Cavill was supposed to have a cameo in 2019’s DC movie Shazam!, but his schedule wouldn’t allow him to make the shoot. A stand-in was used instead, the result being you don’t actually see Superman’s face. This led to speculation that Cavill was out as Superman, with reports surfacing in September 2018 that the actor was no longer filling the role due to a contract dispute. Just a few months later, in early 2019, it was publicly announced that Ben Affleck was stepping down as Batman (paving the way for The Batman director Matt Reeves to turn that film into a full-on reboot starring Robert Pattinson). These dual exits seemed to signal that the DC universe’s Batman and Superman would be changing guards.

But not so fast! As quickly as reports swirled that Cavill was out as Superman, the actor posted cryptic messages on social media hinting that these reports may not be entirely accurate. In November 2019, Cavill said he hadn’t given up playing Superman just yet:

“The cape is in the closet,” Cavill says. “It’s still mine… I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

And then in May 2020 came something of a confirmation that he’d be back in some way, shape, or form as reports from the trades arrived noting that Cavill was in negotiations to reprise his role as Superman… just not in a Man of Steel sequel. The deal was for an appearance in an upcoming DC movie, and speculation has run rampant that he could appear in Shazam 2 or Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie. The actor doubled down in June 2020, reiterating that he hopes to be playing Superman “for years to come,” seemingly confirming that he’s keen on returning.

What About J.J. Abrams’ New Superman Movie?

Fuel was added to the big “is Henry Cavill still Superman” fire when it was announced that J.J. Abrams’ production company Bad Robot was developing a slate of DC projects, including potentially a Superman movie. And then more firm word came in February 2021 when it was announced that Abrams was producing a new Superman reboot to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, with the intention being that that film will introduce a Black Superman. Meaning no Cavill.

Rumors of a Black Superman movie have swirled for years, and indeed Michael B. Jordan pitched his take on Superman to Warner Bros. a few years back. But the thing is, this new Superman movie does not preclude Henry Cavill from still playing the character.

The upcoming The Flash movie is going to introduce the idea of the multiverse, as the film will see both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprising their roles as Batman in the same movie. The Flash will establish that Keaton is the Batman of his universe, and Affleck is the Batman of his universe, which then paves the way for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman to work as its own universe separate from what Snyder built with Batman v. Superman.

So in the same way that Joaquin Phoenix and Jared Leto both play The Joker in DC movies, Cavill and whoever is cast as the Black Superman in Coates’ film can co-exist. With The Flash, Warner Bros. is essentially introducing an “out” of sorts that pulls the plug on Zack Snyder’s planned DCEU while not wholly undoing what those films established.

So is Henry Cavill still Superman? As recently as 2020 the actor was saying he hopes to play the role for years to come, and we know he was actively negotiating for a reprisal in some upcoming DC movie. So yes Henry Cavill is still Superman. But that doesn’t mean he’s the only Superman.

