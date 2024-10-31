Similar to movies such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Time Traveler's Wife, Robert Zemeckis creates a cinematic voyage about the passage of time in his latest venture, Here, which stars Tom Hanks. This is far from the first time Zemeckis and Hanks have worked together, they previously collaborated on films such as Forrest Gump and Cast Away.

The creative spark for Here was ignited while filming Disney’s Pinocchio, where Hanks played the beloved Geppetto. That’s when director Robert Zemeckis shared his vision for the project. When he and Hanks later met in London, they delved into some stimulating discussions about the film’s ideas— as Zemeckis later shared with Vanity Fair:

“We were both talking about, ‘Is there a possibility to do something that is completely unique, something that has never been done?’”

That said, the film's theatrical release is almost "here," and fans are eager to see Zemeckis' work executed. Find out where to watch, including the theatrical release dates, streaming options, plot details, and similar films to watch below.

Is 'Here' Streaming?

Image via SONY

Currently, we don’t have specific details about where Here will be streaming since it has just been released in theaters. However, we do know that the movie will eventually be available to stream on Netflix sometime in early 2025.

This is thanks to a deal that was struck between Sony Pictures and Netflix back in 2021, which gives the latter the streaming rights for all of Sony's films after their exclusive theatrical and PVOD windows conclude. Recent Sony movies that have been added to Netflix include The Garfield Movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Is ’Here’ in Theaters?

Image via SONY

Here is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2024, just in time for the awards season! The film's release date has changed a few times due to some scheduling adjustments by Sony Pictures. But the official date is out and aimed at maximizing its box office potential.

Find Showtimes for 'Here'

Image via SONY

Watch the Trailer for 'Here'

The trailer begins with Richard Young (Tom Hanks) introducing his girlfriend, Margaret (Robin Wright), to his father, "Mr. Young." In the next scene, Richard tells Margaret, "Time sure does fly," to which she replies, "It sure does." With Robert Zemeckis introduced as the director, the trailer highlights some of his most beloved films, before revealing snippets from Here, showcasing different timelines in life through family photos. We see young Richard Young, his wife, and their kids, capturing beautiful moments of connection, loss, and love. This heartfelt trailer culminates with Young telling Margaret that she could spend the rest of the night "there". Margaret then expresses that she could spend the rest of her life "here", which is in Young's arms. The trailer concludes with an older Margaret, who no longer remembers that she was in the home she once shared with Richard Young.

Other Movies Similar to 'Here' That You Can Watch Next

The Time Travelers Wife (2009)

Directed by Robert Schwentke, The Time Traveler's Wife shares a story that echoes similar themes to the film Here, featuring unexpected appearances across various times and places. Based on Audrey Niffenegger's novel, the film stars Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana in an emotional exploration of a man with a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel unpredictably.

Bana's character is married to Clare, played by McAdams, who is an artist trying to cope with the challenges posed by his frequent absences. Throughout the film, the story delves into profound themes of love, loss, and the intricacies of their relationship, painting a picture of how time can shape and complicate connections with those we cherish most.

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a film that'll pick at your brain, making you think deeply about life, time, and the intricacies of the human mind. Directed by Michel Gondry, the story revolves around Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet), who, after a painful breakup, undergo a procedure to erase their memories of each other. As Joel experiences the process, he realizes he wants to hold on to those memories, even the painful ones, which leads to an intense yet beautifully surreal journey through their shared past.

Arrival (2016)

Arrival Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down in 12 locations around the world. As nations teeter on the verge of global war, Banks and her crew must race against time to find a way to communicate with the extraterrestrial visitors. Hoping to unravel the mystery, she takes a chance that could threaten her life and quite possibly all of mankind. Where to Watch stream

rent

Release Date November 10, 2016 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Michael Stuhlbarg , Forest Whitaker , Tzi Ma , Amy Adams , Mark O'Brien , Jeremy Renner , Nathaly Thibault Runtime 116 Minutes Writers Eric Heisserer , Ted Chiang

Arrival is a film that, much like Here, offers a deep perspective on time and how language shapes our understanding of the world we live in. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, this sci-fi drama presents a fresh take on humanity's first contact with extraterrestrial life. The story centers around linguist Louise Banks, played by Amy Adams, who is set to communicate with aliens that have landed on Earth. As she navigates the complexities of communication with these extraterrestrials, we get a glimpse into the immense power of time, connection, and the vital role that language plays in our lives.