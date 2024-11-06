Halloween season has brought about a top selection of enticing horror films this year, with the likes of Smile 2, the third entry in the Terrifier series, and an adaptation of Speak No Evil keeping souls in seats as the box office continues to thrive. However, just because All Hallow's Eve has ended, that doesn't mean it's time to move on from the horror genre just yet.

The final part of 2024 is still promising to deliver on the horror front, with the next hotly-anticipated addition coming from the iconic "indie" studio A24, as they team up with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods to extend Hugh Grant's new villain era in the upcoming Heretic. The next installment in a long line of brilliant religious horrors, Heretic is one you won't want to miss. So, with that in mind, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Heretic.

Is 'Heretic' Streaming?

Image via A24

Currently, no exact plans have been announced for a Heretic streaming release. However, given the intense intrigue surrounding the movie and the likely success it will receive at the box office, a streaming release feels only natural. As an A24 production, the film is likely to head to HBO streamer Max, which already hosts some of the production company's most tantalizing options, from Love Lies Bleeding to Midsommar. For those without a subscription, here's a breakdown of the options available:

Plans What is included? Price With Ads Unlimited, ad-supported access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution. $9.99 per month Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution.

Download up to 30 titles to watch on the go. $15.99 per month Ultimate Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

Four devices can use the same account at a time.

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 resolution on selected broadcasts.

Download up to 100 titles to watch on the go. $19.99 per month

Image via A24

After making its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival back on September 8, Heretic will finally make its US theatrical debut on November 8, 2024, despite having already been released elsewhere in the world, including Grant's UK.

Find Showtimes for 'Heretic'

Image via A24

To find out if Heretic is showing in a theater near you, here are some helpful links:

Watch the 'Heretic' Trailer

The latest trailer for A24's Heretic was released on October 8 and is available to watch above. With a devilishly atmospheric trailer that beautifully sets up the indulgent horror to come, Heretic certainly looks like one of the most unmissable horror options left to arrive this year, and a tempting next helping after a strong Halloween theatrical selection. Collider's Ross Bonaime watched the film at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, praising the horror for a wonderfully tense first two acts and a central performance from Grant that stands as one of the year's most memorable. In his review, Bonaime said:

"Espousing his religious rants with great gusto and excitement is Grant as Mr. Reed, a delightfully strange and exciting role for the actor. Grant has been on a roll lately with villainous performances, both in Paddington 2 and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and his role in Heretic is a solid addition to this lineup. Like those other films, Heretic knows that with Grant at the helm, all you really need to do is step back, aim the camera at him, and let him go on a tear. Here, Grant is reveling in destroying the spirit of these two girls, pointing out the holes in logic within their religion, and genuinely enjoying the back-and-forth that this pair provides in this dialogue about faith. Heretic is at its best when it lets Grant take the reins with a lengthy monologue and go off on his visitors, using Monopoly as a metaphor for religion, singing Radiohead songs, and doing a Jar Jar Binks impression. It’s basically everything you could want from a villainous Grant role. Heretic is a clever twist on the religious horror genre, bolstered by three strong performances, particularly Grant’s gregarious yet haunting Mr. Reed. It certainly falls into a disappointing purgatory in the final third, but Beck and Woods’ approach to the genre is a refreshing one, exploring the hypocrisies of organized religion in a way we rarely see in mainstream cinema. And hey, Grant does a pretty great Jar Jar."

The story of Heretic is certainly a large part of the film's early success, with Grant delighting thanks to a selection of neatly written monologs, each more intimidating and darkly comic than the last. For those unaware, here's a look at the synopsis for Heretic:

"Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse."