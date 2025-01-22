Netflix's smash hit Bridgerton became the launching point for many careers, as names such as Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan were shot into superstardom. Another that has found similar success is Phoebe Dynevor, known for playing Daphne between 2020 and 2022, who has since appeared in the likes of The Colour Room, Bank of Dave, and 2023's Fair Play. Now, she is back on our screens, set to star in the pulse-racing spy thriller, Inheritance.

Much like the upcoming 28 Years Later, Inheritance is reported to have been shot entirely on an iPhone, with this gritty sense of realism adding to the immersion of the central story. With that in mind, and considering the film's leading star, it's no wonder Inheritance is grabbing plenty of attention. So, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Inheritance.

Is 'Inheritance' Streaming?

Currently, there are no announced streaming plans for Inheritance. However, as a product of Miramax, the movie will most likely make its way to Hulu in the future after its theatrical run is complete. For those without a Hulu subscription who will need one in time for Inheritance's streaming release, an ad-based plan costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, with an ad-free version available for $16.99 per month. Alternatively, if you're a student, you can get Hulu with ads for just $1.99 per month. Check out the link below for more details:

When Will 'Inheritance' Be Released?

Officially, you can catch Inheritance when it makes its debut on Friday, January 24, 2025. The movie is one of many exciting releases in the first month of the year, including the likes of Flight Risk on the very same day, January 24, creepy horror Wolf Man on January 17, and Companion starring Jack Quaid on January 31.

Is 'Inheritance' in Theaters?

For a movie such as this, the theater feels like the right place to be. Thankfully, that's the exact release schedule set for Inheritance, with the movie first heading to theaters before anywhere else. Inheritance joins a stacked January lineup at the movies, with the aforementioned Flight Risk, Wolf Man, and Companion, joined by other titles already available, such as Pamela Anderson's comeback hit The Last Showgirl, the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, and huge box office hits from the end of last year, such as Wicked, Moana 2, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. With such strong competition for box office success, Inheritance will be hoping for strong word-of-mouth to help potential theatergoers grab their tickets.

If you're not a fan of heading to the theater and nor do you have a subscription to Hulu, you might be making life much more difficult for yourself should you want to watch Inheritance. However, there will still be a way, with the movie expected to head to VOD before it releases on streaming. To find out when this is scheduled to happen, make sure to stay tuned to Collider for any announcements.

Watch the 'Inheritance' Trailer

Alongside the release of some first-look promotional images, the official trailer for Inheritance was released on November 26, 2024, and is available to watch above. Showcasing Bridgerton star Dynevor as you've never seen her before, the trailer starts by introducing us to the whirlwind life of Dynevor's Maya, a woman who is thrust into the center of an international mystery after discovering her father was a spy. Director Neil Burger of Divergent and The Illusionist fame brings the story from page to screen, with the trailer proving that this is truly a showcase of Dynevor's many talents. However, there is a selection of other stars ready to bring this tale of high-octane deception to life, including Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon), Ciara Baxendale (Blitz), Kersti Bryan (Perry Mason), and more. Speaking in an official statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Burger spoke of the globe-hopping movie and of Dynevor's lead role, saying:

"I’m very happy to be working with Scott Shooman and the team at IFC on the release of this wild film. It was a true adventure to make – shooting around the world and taking risks to achieve the ‘you are there’ feel. Phoebe delivers a phenomenal performance in the movie, and I’m looking forward to audiences seeing her as they’ve never seen her before.”

Head of AMC Networks’ Film Group, Scott Shooman, added:

"Inheritance is an absorbing spy thriller which invigorates the espionage genre with a fresh cinematic approach and a knockout, gritty performance from Phoebe Dynevor. I’ve been a massive fan of Neil’s for years and we are thrilled to collaborate on this movie and give audiences the chance to see it in theaters at the start of the new year."

An official synopsis for the movie reads:

"When Maya (Phoebe Dynevor) learns that her father was once a spy, she suddenly finds herself at the center of an international conspiracy. In her quest for answers, Maya becomes a target and must travel the globe, mastering her father's skills and unraveling the mysteries of his past in this gripping espionage thriller."