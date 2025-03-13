Spoilers for the Invincible Season 3 Finale.The third season of Invincible has just come to a brutal and savage end, with Mark facing off against Conquest in what might possibly be the most devastating battle in the series so far. The Walking Dead cast members Steven Yeun as Mark/Invincible and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Conquest reunited in the final episode, with a disturbingly similar outcome to their fight. If you haven’t seen the finale, brace yourselves because it’s nothing like the battle between Mark and his father Nolan in the first season's finale.

The series focuses on Mark Grayson, the son of Nolan/Omniman, the most powerful superhero on planet Earth. When Mark develops his powers, he wants to do what his father does… save the planet. However, Mark’s world is turned upside down when he learns that his father, Nolan, was sent to Earth to conquer it under Viltrumite rule. Torn between his humanity and his father, Mark fights Nolan to protect Earth, resulting in a bloodbath that destroys several major cities. In the second season, Mark discovers that Nolan has started a new life on an alien planet, fathering a second son, Oliver. After other Viltrumites attack that planet and imprison Nolan, Mark saves Oliver and brings him home to be raised as his younger brother by Debbie, Mark’s mother. Oliver gains his powers earlier than Mark did and challenges the notion of killing “bad guys” for the sake of safety and prevention of further casualties. The resolution of the third season leaves many open-ended questions and loose ties that have yet to be resolved, which brings us to the big question of the day… Will Invincible come back for a fourth season, and what will that season bring us? Read on to learn everything we know about the next season!

Is ‘Invincible’ Getting a Season 4?