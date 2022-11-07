Not too long ago there was a social media trend in which everyone second guessed whether the inanimate objects being shown on videos or photos were the real object or a cake. The trend became so popular that when a new LEGO nintendo entertainment system came out, they had to reassure people it was not a cake.

As everyone went crazy trying to figure out what was cake, and what wasn’t, Netflix created a baking competition with a deceptive twist: Is It Cake? The show put talented bakers to compete, creating cakes that had to deceive the public by looking more like an object or food than a cake. Many reached the goal and confused the audience, giving them a lot to talk about.

Piggy Bank Cake

As it was to be expected, once Is It Cake? premiered on Netflix, fans turned to social media to discuss their favorite cakes and the ones that stuck the most with them. One platform that allowed them to talk about these cakes was Reddit.

User SheepherderSilly3370 started a thread to discuss some of the best cakes and pointed out the piggy bank cake as one of the best ones: “Those were some of the best ones! You literally couldn’t even tell on some of them that one of them was cake. The piggy bank!?” They opened the conversation for other users to bring up their favorite cakes as well.

The Podium Cake

The podiums on the show were usually where the cakes were displayed for the judges to see and decide which ones were or weren’t cakes. However, there was a major plot twist during one of the episodes and the podiums became cake themselves.

Reddit user Tachy0n4 highlighted this by saying, “The podium was mind blowing to me.” They were right! The podiums were some of the most realistic cake creations shown throughout the show.

Cash Register Cake

Is It Cake? took a social media trend and turned it into a fan-favorite show that was renewed for a second season. It took the photos and videos posted online to a different level and allowed bakers to expand their creativity and turn it into something memorable.

The cakes have been so marvelous that they left people thinking about them for days. So was the case for KiKiPAWG who wrote on Reddit, “What I couldn't get out of my mind a few days later was the register... It was amazing, and was only able to spot it after spending a LOT of time paused.”

Steak Cake

Aside from inanimate objects, Is It Cake? challenged the contestants to bake cakes that resembled other foods. The goal was to make the judges think that whatever they were plating wasn’t actually a cake. Just like with the objects, they had to be deceiving.

afar28 believed this was done perfectly on the show when the steak wrapped in plastic came out. “I really thought that the steak cake was crazy good with the plastic wrap.” The deception was achieved.

Rubber Ducky Cake

It was the same Reddit user, afar28, who started one of the many threads to discuss the cakes on Is It Cake? They were amused by more than one cake as they watched the show and wanted to know who else agreed with them or what other cakes had caught people’s attention.

Before any other users could comment, they added to their steak comment that the rubber duck cake was also one of their favorites as seen on the ads and show's trailers. Once again, the inanimate objects turned into cake were the center of attention.

Bowl of Chips Cake

When it comes to a competition show, there will be times when the audience doesn’t agree with the judges. Whether it is because their favorite contestant didn’t win or because the one they didn’t cheer for actually won, the viewers will comment when things don’t turn out the way they want to.

On Is It Cake? this happened when fans didn’t agree with the cakes the judges picked. One Reddit user mentioned this during the episode in which the bowl of chips cake showed up. “Nina’s chip cake was phenomenal. I feel she was robbed,” said ungodlyera.

Statue Cake

What happens when a piece of art is turned into cake? Does that make the cake another piece of art? It sure seemed like that on Is It Cake when one of the contestants baked a statute, making it look extremely realistic.

This close-to-the-real-deal vibe made the statue cake a fan-favorite as it was mentioned on Reddit multiple times. One user in particular highlighted how well this cake was done. “Hemu’s statue cake was phenomenal, and the judges literally only picked it because it was a random guess,” said Rainbow_Sunrise_69.

Vegetables Cake

Most people have a hard time liking and eating vegetables, but what if it is a vegetable-looking cake? That surely makes a difference and will attract more people to it. So was the case for Steve’s cake on Is It Cake? when he made it look like a plate of vegetables.

One user highlighted this cake on afar28’s thread by saying, “Steve’s vegetable cake should’ve won that round.” Once more, Constant_Moment_7071 proved the fans won’t always agree with the judges.

Burger Cake

Reddit has shown time and time again that viewers won’t always agree with what is said on the show. However, it has also proven that users will at times agree with each other and have meaningful conversations about what they liked and the cakes they enjoyed the most.

User melodramasupercut agreed with the fact that Steve’s vegetables cake and Nina’s bowl of chips cake were some of the best. But they also gave their input and added, “I also liked Sam’s burger.”

Shoe Cake

Inanimate objects seem to take the cake (pun intended) on Is It Cake? for being the best deceptions the bakers have come up with. Although food-looking cakes are exquisite, they don’t catch the audience’s attention as much as objects that look like the real thing but can be cut through with a knife.

One of the deceptions that stuck with the fans the most was the shoe cake as mentioned by Reddit user Psych0666L0st. “The shoe and the statuette are two I remember being all jaw on the floor for.”

NEXT: New on Netflix in November 2022