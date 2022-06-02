Finally, fans of Is It Cake?, we have some good news! The hit Netflix series has been renewed for Season 2 with host Mikey Day returning! The show, which made all of us question our reality over and over again, was a look into the world of making cakes. But not just any kind of cake. It was part of the trend that happened during quarantine where seemingly every day objects turned out to just be very realistic-looking cakes. Netflix turned the trend into a reality show. And now, we're going to have more bakers and more challenges and honestly? Good.

The show was surprisingly fun, and watching as extremely talented bakers turned red solo cups into cake was so amazing and shocking that it never felt like we were wasting our time watching it. So bringing the show back for a second season seems like a no-brainer. Day was a brilliant host and married his lack of knowledge on baking with a hilarious take on everything going on which made for a great show overall.

From Alfred Street Industries and executive produced by Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Andrew Wallace, the second season will return with a whole new group of contestants and new guest judges to help decided whether or not what they see is cake.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'SNL': Mikey Day is 'Old Enough' to Run Errands for Selena Gomez by Himself

The format of the show was simple: Bakers try and figure out which of the items before them are cakes and which are not. If you can correctly identify the cake, you move on to the next round of baking. But if not, you're not off the show, you just wait for the next round and so on and so forth. Once the bakers are chosen, they have a category and each pick a different item to make. There, they have to surprise judges and get to trick them using the choice of their own real items to pair with their cake.

The show is a masterclass in baking, but also it is kind of fun to watch how these trick cakes work and just how good some of them are. In Season 1, they made suitcases and the fabric pieces that were part of the cake were so believable that it seemed wrong that someone ate them!

We can't wait to see what kind of cakes Season 2 brings, but it is also wonderful news to know that Is It Cake? is heading back to us!

'ONI: Thunder God's Tale' Trailer Reveals Animated Mythological Adventure

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Rachel Leishman (399 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe