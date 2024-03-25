It’s time for all baking enthusiasts, bakers, and fans of baking shows to rejoice, because Is It Cake? Season 3 is landing this spring. But the upcoming third season of the baking competition promises to be bigger and better with higher stakes and crazier cakes that are sure to blow your mind. The Netflix reality series was created by Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz of Top Chef fame and features a game show-style baking competition where contestants design cakes that are made to look like real-life objects and trick celebrity judges. Winners of each episode get a cash prize of $5,000 and a chance to win more money by identifying between a bag of real cash and a fake one put up on display. Is It Cake? is hosted by SNL veteran Mikey Day, who returns once again for Season 3, and drives the “fondant-fueled madness” with his quirky comedic skills and impressions.

Get ready as eight new cake artists sweep you off your feet with their overwhelming creations and leave you and the judges with the ultimate confusion. Check out everything we know so far about Is It Cake? Season 3, including the release date, trailer, contestants, and more.

Is It Cake? Release Date March 18, 2022 Creator Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz Cast Mikey Day

Is It Cake? Season 3 is releasing on Friday, March 29, 2024, with all episodes releasing together. The new season of the popular reality show also coincides with the release of the much-awaited sports drama film, The Beautiful Game, starring Bill Nighy and Michael Ward.

Where Can You Watch 'Is It Cake?' Season 3?

Is It Cake? is a Netflix original series, so you can exclusively watch it on the streaming platform where the show’s previous two seasons are also currently streaming, in case you want to catch up on the earlier episodes. For fans of cooking and baking competitions and food-based reality shows, the streaming giant has a well-stocked library of similar titles. While you wait for the upcoming third season of Is It Cake?, you can also check out Nailed It!, Sugar Rush, and The Great British Baking Show, among several similar shows and series.

What Is 'Is It Cake' About?

The official synopsis for Is It Cake? Season 3, stylized as "Is It Cak3?", reads:

...will return with bigger cakes, higher stakes, and wilder bakes. A new batch of bakers will push the boundaries of culinary craftsmanship, creating hyper-realistic cakes to trick and deceive their way to the ultimate cash prize. Once again, you’ll find yourself asking the question – is it real? Or… Is It Cake?

Is It Cake? originally premiered in March 2022, and is based on an internet meme of the same name that went viral on YouTube and TikTok in 2020. The “cake or fake” social media sensation technically started back in 2011 on the website CakeWrecks, but became widespread around 2018 and gained the most traction in 2020. The idea of something looking very real only to be cut into and discovered to be an edible cake became the hook for the audience to keep seeking more. Hence, when Netflix launched the reality show, turning the viral meme into a baking competition using a game show style format, it became immensely popular among not only reality fans but also baking enthusiasts. Is It Cake? premiered with high viewership and ranked second on Netflix’s Top 10 U.S. TV Shows (in hours), behind Bridgerton Season 2.

For those who are tuning into the show for the first time, here’s a quick recap of the show’s gameplay.

In each episode Is It Cake?, both the contestants and celebrity judges are presented with multiple units of one real-life and a hero cake that replicates the said object. Three contestants compete against each other to bake a cake that exactly replicates the object selected for the episode. Celebrity judges are then presented with three separate sets of objects, with five units of the same object. Among those five, one of the items is a cake baked by one of the contestants. If the judges can guess the actual cake, then the contestant is eliminated from the episode. After multiple contestants can trick the judges, then the judges choose a winner based on the quality of the cake and its replication of the real object. The winner of each episode wins a cash prize of $5000 and goes on to further win an additional $5000 if they can identify between a real bundle of cash and its cake version. The winners of three episodes compete in the finale for a grand prize of $50,000. In the upcoming Season 3, however, the stakes have been raised to $100,000 for the grand prize.

Is There a Trailer for 'Is It Cake?' Season 3?

The official trailer for Is It Cake? Season 3, released in March 2023, promises the all-new season of the hit baking competition show to feature "bigger cakes, higher stakes, and wilder bakes." Once again, fans are set to be treated with decadent confections that replicate everyday objects. The trailer features several hyper-realistic, impossible-looking cakes, just like its previous seasons, but only bigger and better, and needless to say, more mind-bending than fans are used to. So, expect to see a fire hydrant, an octopus, water bottles, and many such daily things that you would never expect a cake to look like. We also get a quick look at some of the guest judges, like Ego Nwodim, Lauren Lapkus, Sherry Cola, and Danielle Pinnock, with the show’s favorite host, Mikey Day, bringing his fun and eccentric host persona to the stage once more.

How Many Episodes Are There in 'Is It Cake?' Season 3?

Just like its previous two seasons, Is It Cake? Season 3 also has eight episodes of 45 minutes each, with all episodes dropping together on March 29, 2024. Each episode is set around a theme, as we have seen in the last two seasons, with three guest judges using their observation skills to find out which is a real object and which is the cake version of it.

Who Is Hosting 'Is It Cake?' Season 3?

Much like the first two seasons, Season 3 of Is It Cake? will be hosted by actor-comedian Mikey Day of SNL fame. Day joined the NBC show as a writer and has been a regular on-air cast since 2016. Before Saturday Night Live, he was an on-air correspondent for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Jay Leno Show, and also appeared in the sketch comedy show MAD and the NBC sitcom, Kath & Kim. Day also appeared in the movies, Brittany Runs a Marathon and Good Burger 2.

Who Is Competing on 'Is It Cake?' Season 3?

Every season, Is It Cake? features a diverse set of contestants, with each displaying their baking and pastry arts skills to create the most impossible-looking cakes. The upcoming third season follows the same format and brings eight new bakers competing for the big $50,000 cash prize. Check out the contestants for Is It Cake? Season 3 –

Grace Pak from New York City, award-winning cake artist and owner of Duchess of Cameron cake studio.

from New York City, award-winning cake artist and owner of Duchess of Cameron cake studio. Raina Washington from Richmond, Virginia, owner of The Sweet Stop and former contestant on Food Network’s Big Time Bake.

from Richmond, Virginia, owner of The Sweet Stop and former contestant on Food Network’s Big Time Bake. Timmy Norman from Johnson City, Tennessee, owner of Cakebuds Bakery and former contestant on various Food Network competition shows.

from Johnson City, Tennessee, owner of Cakebuds Bakery and former contestant on various Food Network competition shows. Kristen Eagles from Ontario, Canada, and former contestant on The Big Bake and winner of Food Network Canada.

from Ontario, Canada, and former contestant on The Big Bake and winner of Food Network Canada. Jujhar Mann from British Columbia, Canada, owner of Mann & Co Bakeshop and former champion of Food Network’s The Big Bake.

from British Columbia, Canada, owner of Mann & Co Bakeshop and former champion of Food Network’s The Big Bake. Henderson Gonzalez from Orlando, Florida, cake artist, pastry chef, and winner of Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship 2023.

from Orlando, Florida, cake artist, pastry chef, and winner of Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship 2023. Julie McAllister from Charleston, South Carolina, cake artist, and custom illusion cake designer.

from Charleston, South Carolina, cake artist, and custom illusion cake designer. Caitlin Taylor from Bowie, Maryland, former champion of Discovery+ Cakealikes and Netflix’s Sugar Rush Christmas

Who Are the Celebrity Judges on 'Is It Cake' Season 3?

As is the format of the show, each season of Is It Cake? sees a wide selection of celebrity guests who are tasked with judging the final product that the contestants create. Each episode invites a new set of three judges. The last two seasons have seen several popular faces in film, television, music, sports, and more, including Fortune Feimster, Joel McHale, Blake Anderson, Taylor Tomlinson, and Day’s SNL co-stars Bobby Moynihan and Heidi Gardner. So, it’s no surprise that the upcoming seasons are also stacked with an all-new group of celebrity judges.

The guest judges for Is It Cake? Season 3 are SNL's Ego Nwodim; comedian-actor Jay Pharoah; The Wrong Missy’s Lauren Lapkus; British comedian-writer London Hughes; The Office’s Oscar Nuñez; Workaholics’ Jillian Bell; Catfish: The TV Show host Kamie Crawford; actor-comedian Dulce Sloan, The Bear’s Chris Witaske; actor and television personality Liza Koshy; Common Law’s Michael Ealy, Love Hard’s Heather McMahan; comedian-writer-actor Sam Morril; Ghosts' Danielle Pinnock; comedian, podcaster and TV personality Christina P.; Joy Ride’s Sherry Cola; Never Have I Ever’s Adam Shapiro, Euphoria’s Storm Reid; Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan; magician and TV personality Justin Willman; To All the Boys' Lana Condor, and Single Parents’ Taran Killam.

The panel also includes SNL alumni Chris Kattan and Beck Bennett.

Who Is Making 'Is It Cake?' Season 3?

The reality baking competition was created for Netflix by Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz under their production banner, Alfred Street Industries. The Emmy and IDA Award-winning filmmakers are most recognized for previously producing several highly rated reality series, like the Padma Lakshmi-led Top Chef and Heidi Klum and Nina Garcia-led Project Runway, as well as Netflix’s Nailed It!.

Emmy-nominated producer Alex Van Wagner of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Rich Kim of MasterChef and Project Runway fame serve as the show’s directors.

Both Cutforth and Lipsitz also serve as the executive producers for Is It Cake?, along with Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Andrew Wallace.