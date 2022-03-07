You'll remember the TikToks, the memes, the YouTube videos. They all asked the same, eventually sort of annoying question: is it cake? Most of the time, TV series inspire memes, but Netflix have just released the trailer for a series — coming to the service on March 18 — born out of memedom. Is It Cake? is like an even more especially meme-ified version of The Great British Baking Show, wherein this time, a panel of celebrity judges has to guess whether an everyday object is, in reality, a hyperrealistic cake. It could be a wallet... or it could be a cake! It could be a swag bag... or it could be a cake! It could be a sewing machine... or it could be– eh, you get it.

The show is hosted by Mikey Day, best known for his work as a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live, delivering celebrity impressions of the likes of Steve Bannon (dressed, of course, like the Grim Reaper), Travis Barker, and Elon Musk. How he fares in working out the cake from the crud, we guess we'll find out soon. "I have been in a lot of cake competitions, and I always like to win," says one contestant in the trailer. "What I do is the weirdest thing in the world... there are people saving lives, and I am making cake look like other things." Hey, you said it pal.

The series is set to premiere on March 18 and will drop by way of eight forty-minute episodes. The contesting chefs are: Andrew Fuller, April Julian, Dessiree Salaverria, Hemu Basu, Jonny Manganello, Justin Rasmussen-Ellen, Nina Charles, Sam Cade, and Steve Weiss. Executive producers on the show are Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Andrew Wallace.

Is It Cake? premieres on Netflix on March 18. Check out the new trailer below:

And here's the official synopsis for Is It Cake?:

"Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme and hosted by Mikey Day. Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyperrealistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you? You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or…Is It Cake?”

