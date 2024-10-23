Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Joker: Folie à DeuxThe stunning critical and commercial failure of Joker: Folie à Deux came as a shock to many in the film industry landscape, but maybe it shouldn’t have. There are a lot of factors as to why the film is currently bombing: poor reviews and negative word of mouth, an extensive period of time since the first film in which it has become less relevant, and even comic book film fatigue. Another more specific reason for this film's colossal failure, however, is the bizarre marketing and build-up to Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's film, specifically concerning whether or not it was a musical.

'Joker: Folie à Deux's Marketing Was Noncommittal About Its Musical Status

Joker: Folie à Deux's trailers did feature some singing, and, between rumors about the film and the casting of Lady Gaga, people caught on to the film’s musical elements pretty early on. However, one only has to look at the number of social media posts asking “did anyone else know Joker 2 was a musical” to realize that the mainstream public was blindsided by the sequel taking such a different direction from the first film. And this is not all that surprising given how the film was promoted: the trailers showed imagery from the musical sequences, but to a casual viewer, this could have just been random, cool-looking imagery for a trailer. The cast and crew had also been evasive about this topic, with, for example, Lady Gaga giving a somewhat vague non-answer at the Venice Film Festival in September. Was the marketing trying to disguise the film’s true style to get more people into the cinema, or did the cast and crew really not know how to approach explaining the film?

The Confusing 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Marketing Reflects the Confusing Final Movie

After seeing the film, many would perhaps be inclined to lean towards the latter answer, as the final film itself seems incredibly noncommittal to the musical theme, yet still feels the need to include the various numbers. What results is a film that is not only hard to actually label a musical, but one that becomes a bizarre tug-of-war seemingly happening in real time onscreen between Todd Phillips and various behind-the-scenes players, some of whom are clearly pushing the musical elements and some of whom are trying to reign them in. The film seems simultaneously dead-set on including this element but also oddly ashamed to do so (with the exception of a few classic large-scale numbers towards the end of the film), which makes for a strange watch that likely contributed to audiences not connecting to the film (and the marketing and crew not being sure of how to sell it).

What Could Have Saved 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

One of the larger tragedies of this situation is that the idea of using musical elements to convey the mentally ill fantasy romance that occurs in the film, much like Gaga seemed to be trying to describe in the clip linked earlier, is not inherently a bad idea at all. The first Joker features scenes that occur only in Arthur Fleck’s mind, and adding a musical flare could have been stylistically interesting, as audiences have seen with films in the past (for example, All That Jazz used stage-play musical elements to artistically convey a characters’ inner thoughts and emotions).

The obvious difference there is that All That Jazz is about a man working in show business, so the musical elements make sense, whereas with a property like Joker, it seems to come more out of left field. That being said, the film likely could have benefited from committing one way or the other: if it had gone more all-out with its musical numbers (as it does towards the second half) from the get-go (and been more open about this in the marketing), the entire film could have had a more definitive and confident style that could have intrigued viewers, rather than the somewhat confusing and occasionally cringey middle ground that was landed on.

Joker: Folie à Deux has a lot of problems, with it alienating almost every demographic that might have come to see it. It is also a very tricky film to definitively call a musical, given the ways it utilizes (or rather doesn't utilize) the musical elements throughout. One way it could have possibly been more successful, both in terms of the actual quality of the film and the audience's openness to it, would have been to decide more confidently and steadfastly which way to go with this style from the start.

