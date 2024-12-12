Sony's latest attempt to give their Spider-Man villains new life without...well... Spider-Man...is almost here with Kraven the Hunter. Sony's first R-rated excursion with a Marvel character is also the latest venture into the superhero genre to star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who previously had a starring role in Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Now, the character he'll be playing is less of a noble hero and more of a complicated anti-hero.

Kraven the Hunter tells the tale of Sergei Kravinoff, who has spent the better part of his life resenting his cruel and abusive criminal father (Russell Crowe). In this brutal and bloody revenge tale, Kraven will reveal to his father's organization what it's like when the hunter becomes the hunted. Are you wondering when and how you'll be able to watch not only the last Marvel movie of 2024 but potentially the last movie in Sony's Spider-Man-less Cinematic Universe? Read below to find out where to watch Kraven the Hunter.

Is 'Kraven the Hunter' Streaming?

No, Kraven the Hunter will not be streaming online when it debuts this month. Instead, it will be following suit with Sony's other Marvel films with a theatrical release, which, so far this year, has been fairly hit-and-miss for the production company. While Madame Web was one of 2024's biggest critical and financial failures, Venom: The Last Dance did earn some cash despite being the lowest-grossing film in the trilogy. Sony's Marvel projects will be breaking into streaming soon with their Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage) series on Prime Video.

Despite their new deal with Prime Video, Sony has frequently collaborated with Netflix to release its high-profile releases. While Sony has not yet revealed the streaming status of Kraven the Hunter, Netflix is a more than likely contender. Netflix currently has three separate pricing plans available - Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium. For a complete breakdown of each plan and its subscription price, feel free to refer to the following table below:

Sergei's quest for vengeance begins when Kraven the Hunter debuts exclusively in theaters on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Is 'Kraven the Hunter' Releasing in Theaters?

Kraven the Hunter will be released exclusively in theaters this December, and will be doing so a day earlier than most releases, on a Thursday rather than a Friday. This means the film will be getting a head start on the weekend, with its big opening competition being The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The film will also still be going against the record-breaking trifecta made up of Wicked, Gladiator II, and Moana 2.

Find Showtimes for 'Kraven the Hunter'

Watch the Trailer for 'Kraven the Hunter'

The main trailer for Kraven the Hunter introduces audiences to Sergei Kravinoff and his bloody revenge story. After escaping prison, Kraven begins to hunt down and massacre the criminals loyal to his father, with the hope that at least one of them will lead him to the man who ruined his life. It's a task easier said than done, as Kraven will also need to contend with powerful new enemies like The Rhino (Alessandro Nivola).

What Is 'Kraven the Hunter' About?

The official plot synopsis of Kraven the Hunter reads as follows:

"Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared."

Kraven the Hunter premieres in theaters on Thursday, December 12, 2024.