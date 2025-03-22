This January, Taylor Sheridan’s latest production, Landman, wrapped up its first season with an edge-of-the-seat finale. While Paramount+ has yet to officially renew Landman for a sophomore season, several indicators suggest that a second season of the neo-Western drama is imminent. Landman Season 1 ended with a shocking death and Tommy Norris’s life taking a new turn, with several unresolved story and character arcs, which are expected to be addressed in the next chapter of the Big Oil drama.

Inspired by the podcast, Boomtown, by Christian Wallace, Landman tells the story of Tommy Norris, a land manager for an independent oil rig in West Texas, owned by Monty Miller. A hard-on-luck oil employee, Tommy navigates one crisis after another, from lawsuits to hazardous working conditions, complicated family life, and a constant fight for fortune. A gritty drama about aggressive billionaires and oil barons and their impact on the economy, climate, and geopolitics, Landman uses both real-life and dramatized elements for its storytelling. Billy Bob Thornton helms the cast as Tommy, the titular character, in a performance that fuels the show’s narrative, earning him a Golden Globe nomination.

Premiered in November 2014, Landman opened to a huge commercial and critical success, garnering a viewership of 9.90 billion minutes. The series earned widespread acclaim for addressing pressing subjects like environmental issues, power abuse, business ethics, and class disparities. From its concept to execution and production values, Landman is comparable to Yellowstone, joining the ever-expanding list of Sheridan’s projects on Paramount+. Now, as you wait for the brand-new chapter of the Texas-based drama, find out everything we know about Landman Season 2.

Is 'Landman' Getting a Season 2?