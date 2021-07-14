Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for the Loki Season 1 finale.

Add another MCU favorite to the ensemble cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While all eyes are on the Sony-Marvel collaboration Spider-Man: No Way Home as an amalgam of Marvel characters from a variety of movies (namely the three different versions of Spider-Man franchises), it now appears that next March’s Doctor Strange 2 will also bring together some fan-favorite characters in exciting ways.

THR reports that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is expected to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which wrapped filming earlier this year and finds Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange co-starring alongside Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. Indeed, Doctor Strange 2 was expected to follow directly in the footsteps of WandaVision, as Marvel’s Emmy-dominating series ended with Wanda becoming the Scarlet Witch and harnessing a wealth of powers. The title for the Marvel sequel suggested that perhaps Wanda opened up the Multiverse, but now we know that’s not the case.

Indeed – and again spoiler warning for anyone who has not seen the Loki Season 1 finale – the final episode of Loki’s first season saw the timeline fracturing for good, and ended with Hiddleston’s Loki in a different timeline than the one he’s been in for the majority of the season. Marvel confirmed that Loki has been renewed for Season 2 at the end of the episode, but before we get to the continuing adventures of Loki on the timeline, he’ll pop up in some capacity in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Legendary director Sam Raimi helmed Doctor Strange 2, and it’s a good thing because this movie is sounding like it’s going to be a major lynchpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also has some serious connective tissue to Loki as the script was written by Loki head writer Michael Waldron.

Additional cast for Doctor Strange 2 includes the return of Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor from the first movie. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022.

