Ke Huy Quan made audiences cry and hearts soar when he won his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2023, becoming the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Oscar. A man who holds the admiration of the world and his peers, Quan can do no wrong, which is why excitement is often extremely high when his next project is announced.

In January 2024, Quan's involvement in an intriguing new action flick was announced, with other top names confirmed to be involved. With principal photography beginning on April 1, excitement began to build, with Quan fans across the globe pausing in anticipation for their favorite star's next big flick. Well, that wait is almost over, with Love Hurts ready to unleash its martial arts-inspired romantic pain on the world. So, without further ado, here's a look at where you can watch Love Hurts.

Is 'Love Hurts' Streaming?

Currently, there is no official date regarding a streaming release for Love Hurts. However, we do know that, as a Universal Pictures project, Love Hurts will soon arrive on Peacock for your home viewing pleasure. Love Hurts is one of many Universal titles to head to Peacock, with the deal between the two already seeing many recent releases thrive on the platform, including 2024 hits Speak No Evil and The Wild Robot.

If you don't have a Peacock subscription and will need one to catch Quan in badass action, here's a look at the two subscription plans the streamer has available:

The official release date for Love Hurts is Friday, February 7, 2025. This also marks the release date of several other intriguing titles, with Sony Pictures' Heart Eyes, spine-chilling horror Dark Nuns, A Knight's War, and others all debuting on the same day.

Is 'Love Hurts' in Theaters?

Yes! A movie with an exciting central premise and with such a talented cast, the big screen is the best way to indulge in Love Hurts' chaos. Love Hurts joins a stacked line-up for theatergoers this February, which includes the likes of Captain America: Brave New World, Paddington in Peru, Oz Perkins' The Monkey, and much more.

If you're looking to book your tickets and want to know if Love Hurts is showing in a theater near you, check out the handy links below for more information.

Watch the 'Love Hurts' Trailer

Released on October 22, 2024, the official Love Hurts trailer is available to watch above. Packed full of charming drama and intelligent action, this trailer showcases Quan as the wholly loveable "top-selling realtor" Marvin Gable, in a role that is simply perfect for the Everything Everywhere All At Once star. However, everything is about to change, with Gable's unlikely past finally catching up to him. Described as a "has-been killer", Gable is ready to shake off the "has-been" and focus on the "killer" as a whirlwind action-adventure begins. Showing off his martial arts expertise to Céline Dion’s iconic “It's All Coming Back”, this trailer certainly makes Love Hurts look unmissable.

Speaking to Collider's Christina Radish, Quan spoke of his choice to do all his own stunts, first admitting it has always been his dream to star in a movie such as this, saying, "I grew up loving action movies, and I remember when I was a kid, I would watch a trailer and go, “Oh, my God, that seems like such a fun movie.”" He then added:

"When I said yes to this, one of the things that I told (producer) David Leitch and our director (Jonathan Eusebio) was that I wanted to do all the fights myself. Every punch, every kick, I want the audience to see and go, “Oh, my gosh, that is Ke Huy Quan doing all of that himself.” We trained really hard for it. We have an incredible action team from 87North."

Director Jonathan Eusebio was enormously impressed by Quan's ability in the action sections of Love Hurts, with his loveable demeanor hiding the shocking instincts of a trained spy. In an interview with Collider, Eusebio said, "When you’re doing fight scenes, you have a base choreography and go with that, but at the same time, a lot of choreography changes, depending on location, the way the set is, and the actor’s ability to perform the fight scenes. Ke did all of it, aside from jumping through windows or getting smashed on the floor. What surprised me was that he could do more and more and more. Everything I asked, he could do it."

An official synopsis for Love Hurts reads:

"Ke Huy Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where 'For Sale' signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose; West Side Story, Argylle), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She’s not happy. Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu; Tomb Raider, Warcraft), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried."