The world loves a romance, and, indeed, the world also loves a time-spanning sci-fi flick. With that in mind, the combination of the two is likely to get plenty of people excited. For those seeking just that, look no further than Sam and Andy Zuchero's directorial debut, Love Me. The tale of an unlikely pair of space-based machines who embark on a wild human romance, Love Me has had many people talking ever since its debut at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. No, over a year later, the rest of the world will get to indulge in its innovation, and, with all that said, here is a look at exactly where you can watch Love Me.

When is 'Love Me' Released?

For those who have tracked Love Me ever since its Sundance debut, over a year had to pass before the film received a theatrical release. Finally, you can check out Love Me when it debuts on January 31, 2025.

Is 'Love Me' Streaming?

Officially, there's no information regarding a Love Me streaming release. Bleecker Street movies are currently available to stream via Paramount+, so it's fair to assume the same fate may befall Love Me after its initial theatrical run. The movie will also receive a VOD release once it has left theaters, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when any of these dates are announced.

Will 'Love Me' Be in Theaters?

Yes! This mind-bending romance will officially receive a theatrical release on January 31, 2025, joining the likes of the animated Dog Man, thriller Valiant One, and the hotly-anticipated Companion starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid on our big screens.

Find Showtimes for 'Love Me'

You can choose from the links below to find a showing for Love Me at a theater near you.

Watch the 'Love Me' Trailer

Released on January 1, 2025, the official trailer for Love Me is available to watch above. Featuring Kristen Stewart (Love Lies Bleeding) and Steven Yeun (Beef) in all their romantic glory, this trailer sets up an unusual relationship between a buoy (Stewart) and a satellite (Yeun) that quickly evolves into the most human of romances. Already provoking existential thoughts about our place in the world, and featuring a vocal cameo from the iconic Sir David Attenborough, there is more than enough from this trailer to make Love Me worth a watch. Following its Sundance debut, the film received plenty of positive praise, including from Collider's Therese Lacson, who said in her review:

"Love Me has its flaws. But the cast is endearing, the robots are cute, and if you enjoy a romance movie, you won't be disappointed in this. For those searching for the next Her, keep looking. Despite a similar sci-fi premise, this is not the movie you're looking for. That being said, those who enjoy the performances of Stewart and Yeun need look no further for their next watch. If the Zucheros set the stage with their robot love concept, then Stewart and Yeun make it their own. There's a decent amount of humor in the film and more than a few awww moments. Robots learning to become human isn't a novel concept, but it's also not one that's overstayed its welcome. In a time when AI gaining sentience seems more and more like a possibility, it's heartening to imagine a future where robots aren't after our jobs or lives or trying to raise a revolution against us, but are simply trying to enjoy what it feels like to be in a relationship, even if it is a messy one. As a feature-length debut, the Zucheros have a firm grasp of their story. Dabbling in the different mediums and experimenting with their format of storytelling can come off as amateurish sometimes, but in their hands, it feels polished. While it's not perfect, it's a strong showing for a debut and gives me hope for whatever next project these two storytellers have in store."

The official synopsis for Love Me from Bleecker Street reads:

"In a story that spans billions of years, a buoy and a satellite meet online long after humanity's extinction. As they learn what life was like on Earth, they discover themselves and what it means to be alive and in love. In this groundbreaking first feature from directors Sam and Andy Zuchero, Love Me explores contemporary topics surrounding technology and identity, though at its heart is a simple, emotionally resonant tale of transformation. Thrillingly utilizing filmmaking techniques from live-action, practical animatronics, classic animation and game engines, and anchored in enthralling performances by Stewart and Yeun, Love Me culminates in the longest-spanning love story ever told."