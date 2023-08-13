Trigger Warning: The following references sexual assault and murder.

The Lovely Bones is an unsettling tale that spans multiple movie genres, including supernatural, horror, and drama. With the majority of the film being from the perspective of a young girl stuck in purgatory, it's hard to believe that it would be rooted in any type of real-life event, but it is! The Lovely Bones follows the story of a young girl, Susie Salmon (Saoirse Ronan), who is murdered. Susie is lured into her neighbor George's (Stanley Tucci) home where he sexually assaults and kills her. Susie doesn't realize that she is dead at first, but eventually, she realizes that she is now stuck between realms where she can watch over her family and community. While she watches over, all she wants is justice for her death, healing for her family, and a kiss from her crush. Being in between worlds has its perks when trying to catch a killer though. Susie meets other girls that George has murdered in the past, and it helps her to know who his next target may be. While all of this is happening, Susie's family gathers evidence to catch George and tries to live their lives daily while still mourning an insurmountable loss. In the end, Susie and her family are able to find peace, but it takes a lot of anger and sadness to get there.

'The Lovely Bones' Is Partially About a Murder in Pennsylvania

The story of Susie Salmon was based on a book, and that book is somewhat based on a real-life murder that happened in Pennsylvania in the 1970s. This happened in Norristown, Pennsylvania. A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped from her parents and brutally raped and murdered. After hearing about this, Alice Sebold allegedly wanted to write a book from the dead's perspective, so she wrote from the perspective of Susie. The murder of the young girl inspired her, but that is where the book and eventual film travel more into the fantasy realm than real-time. Sebold seemed to have imagined what it would be like to be looking down on your family, stricken with grief, and feeling a sense of needing justice for your own murder. Susie's character portrays the misery of not being able to protect yourself from harm and the guilt of leaving your loved ones behind beautifully as she spends her time in an ethereal realm. Although, that is where the story stops being about the Norristown teen and becomes more about Sebold, herself.

Alice Sebold Got Her Catharsis With 'The Lovely Bones'

Before writing The Lovely Bones, Sebold wrote her memoir, Lucky. That story is an incredibly unlucky tale of her time in college and her experience with rape. While attending college at Syracuse University in 1981, Sebold experienced the unthinkable as she was walking back to her dorm one evening. An unknown assailant attacked her in a pedestrian tunnel and changed her life forever. Sebold survived, but her attacker got away for a while. After the attack, Sebold returned to her family home in Philadelphia. Her parents urged her to drop out of University and attend a local Catholic college, but Sebold was already accepted into a program at Syracuse that would allow her to work with two great writers, Tess Gallagher, and Tobias Wolff.

Once she returned to school, she began really falling into writing more and more. Sebold told The New Yorker that she always knew she would write about her experience. The moment that really propelled her forward towards writing her own story was during Gallagher's class when she was writing a poem that alluded to her assault. Shortly after writing that poem, Sebold was heading to a workshop with Wolff and saw her assailant, or so she thought. Sebold had ended up naming the man she saw as her rapist and George Broadwater was arrested on the charges. It seems as if writing that poem in class allowed her to manifest her abuser. Although Sebold didn't correctly identify him as her attacker in a line-up, Broadwater was eventually sentenced to 40 years for the attack on Sebold.

'The Lovely Bones' Came Before 'Lucky'

In 1995, Alice Sebold was living in Irvine, California, and was in a creative writing program at the University of California, Irvine. Here is where she started writing the story of Susie Salmon and The Lovely Bones. After just writing the introduction to The Lovely Bones, Sebold stated she knew she needed to get her own story out to separate the two. The result was a stark contrast of experiences. Lucky, her personal memoir, was gritty and detailed. It was dark and factual and incredibly chilling but in a different way than Susie's story. Susie was assaulted similarly to Sebold, but the telling of her story is different. In an interview with NPR, Sebold stated that she wanted to tell the story the way Susie would've told it without interjecting her own experiences and thoughts on being attacked. Lucky was published in 1999 and The Lovely Bones came shortly after in 2002.

Alice Sebold's Nightmare Continues

In November 2021, Broadwater was exonerated of his crime against Sebold, which sent shockwaves through the literary community. He spent more than 16 years in prison, attempting to overturn the conviction five times and being denied parole at least five times for not admitting to a crime he didn't commit. Sebold had a tough time, according to The New Yorker, after learning about Broadwater's exoneration. She described it as "pulling a thread out of a sweater and it falling away". In this situation, both parties suffered. Broadwater had to wait to see the light at the end of the tunnel for his wrongful conviction and Sebold for knowing that her rapist is still out there, receiving no justice.

The Lovely Bones is every woman's worst nightmare. Attacks like these can happen to you, your daughter, your sister, your mother, or anyone you know. The unsettling story of The Lovely Bones and how vague yet detailed it is will be enough to send a shiver through your bones. The emotional depth that the film is able to convey is palpable, and it only makes sense that Peter Jackson's film based on Alice Sebold's life could do that. If you're looking for a supernatural mystery, The Lovely Bones will transcend you to another realm watching. You can stream this chiller on Hulu or Paramount+.