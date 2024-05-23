Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

As Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga finally hits theaters this week after nearly a decade of wait, it also makes history as the first Mad Max movie not to feature Max Rockatansky as the lead. Instead, George Miller shifts the focus to Imperator Furiosa, now played by Anya Taylor-Joy after Charlize Theron immortalized the character in Mad Max: Fury Road. Furiosa takes place over the span of 15 years, before the events of Fury Road, meaning the version of Furiosa that Anya Taylor-Joy plays is quite different from the one the audience knows. She is still young, inexperienced in the ways of the Wasteland, and really, really furious. All this fury is targeted at Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), who killed her mother and kidnapped her as a child from her home, the Green Place of Many Mothers. She spends her whole life thus far vowing to get her revenge, but it constantly eludes her. This isn't all to say that Max doesn't feature in Furiosa at all, though. He is still around and has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo. If you don't know where to look, appearance may pass unnoticed. So, where is the madman himself in Furiosa?

In ‘Furiosa,’ Max Rockatansky Is Briefly Seen Around the Citadel

Around halfway through the movie, Furiosa and her partner, Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke), try to make an escape from their life of torment on Fury Road and head toward the Green Place, to which Furiosa still holds a star map. Unfortunately, they are captured by Dementus on the way, who tortures and kills Jack and hangs Furiosa by her left arm, the one where she has the star map tattooed. Her only way to escape is by cutting off her own arm, leaving the way to her home behind (thankfully, no one in Dementus' gang knows how to read the map). This is how she loses her arm, but now she is bleeding out while trying to make her way back to Immortan Joe's (Lachy Hulme) Citadel.

When she's nearly reached the Citadel, she passes out right next to a man wearing a black leather jacket and casually standing by a black Interceptor. We never see this man's face, as he's standing with his back to the camera, but he is none other than Max Rockatansky himself, with a perfect characterization for that period in Mad Max history. He is overlooking the Citadel from afar and is the person who apparently rescues a passed-out Furiosa and takes her back to the Citadel, where she is nursed back to health by the inhabitants of the lower levels.

It Makes Sense That Max Only Has a Short Cameo in ‘Furiosa'

Surprisingly, the character of Max Rockatansky has a sort of "replacement" in Furiosa with Praetorian Jack. He is also dressed in black leather and a great driver, successfully piloting Immortan Joe's War Rig around the Fury Road many times and teaching Furiosa how to do it, since the Wasteland is a dangerous place, no matter what alliances you have. This offers a lot of insight into why Furiosa trusts Max in Fury Road, but, all due respect, Jack is no Max Rockatansky. And George Miller knows it, which is why he recruited Jacob Tomuri, Tom Hardy's stunt double in Fury Road, to briefly appear as Max in Furiosa.

George Miller told EW that he felt it was necessary to put Max somewhere in Furiosa. "In doing what we did in the preparation of Mad Max: Fury Road, we also wrote what happened to Max in the year before we encounter him," says Miller, noting that it was important to see that he was around for timeline's sake. "And as we get towards the end of this movie, the chronology... Basically, we had to see that Mad Max was lurking around somewhere because we do know what happened." In fact, there are even stories about Max's whereabouts in other media - but more on that shortly. "The writers know what happened to Mad Max in that year before, and we have a whole story of that, which I would like to do sometime if I get the chance."

As much as we all love Max and his madness, Furiosa really wasn't his time to shine. The movie is a prequel about another character in his stories. If he featured in more than just his brief cameo, what is a prequel to his movie would end up feeling like it was trying to recreate the glory of Fury Road. And, as awesome as Fury Road is, no one wants the same story told twice. In many ways, the supporting characters in Mad Max are what make it such a rich universe. This is especially true of Fursiosa, who became an instant favorite among audiences in Fury Road, so she deserved to have her own story told, too.

Max’s Whereabouts Between ‘Furiosa’ and ‘Fury Road’ Are Explained in Games and Comics

While George Miller says he would like to tell the story of Max Rockatansky's whereabouts between the events of Furiosa and Fury Road, some of it has already been explored. In 2014, in the wake of Fury Road's success, Miller co-wrote a series of comics that act as preludes to the movie. They tell short stories about what the major characters were doing right before the events of Fury Road, and Max's story is the longest, with two issues just for himself.

It's never specified how much time the Fury Road comics are set before the movie, but, sometime before it starts, Max makes his way to Gas Town to fight in the local Thunderdome for a big prize: a V8 engine for his Interceptor. He succeeds but is later ambushed by a gang called the Buzzards, who leave him to die in the desert until he is rescued by a woman from Gas Town, who helped him in the Thunderdome. In return for saving him, she begs him to follow the Buzzards into a sunken city far away, which turns out to be the ruins of Sydney. There, the gang keeps her daughter, Gloria, captive, and Max must rescue her. Unfortunately, though, both mother and daughter perish in a fight with the Buzzards, who follow them and Max as they make their way back to Gas Town.

Another medium that tells a tale of Max set between Furiosa and Fury Road is the 2015 Mad Max video game. In this story, he goes to Gas Town and has many skirmishes with Scrotus (Josh Helman), the third psychotic son of Immortan Joe, and his War Boys. However, the game has issues since it's technically not canon. In the game, it was Scrotus who killed "Doctor Dementus" to take control of Gas Town. Scrotus becomes the lord of Gas Town after Dementus' death, and is, in turn, killed by Max as the final boss of the game. Despite the change in canon events made by Furiosa, the timeline still loosely fits with the overall Mad Max chronology, since, by the time of Fury Road, Scrotus is not in the Citadel anymore, and is taken as being dead.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is in theaters now.

